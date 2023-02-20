—

Eurovision Champion 2014 and legendary drag queen Conchita Wurst performed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day on Sunday, February 19.

The free all-day outdoor event served as a kick-off for the Sydney WorldPride 2023 festivities.

An Estimated 70,000 People Attended

According to organisers, an estimated 70,000 people attended, making this one of the largest Fair Days ever, even with the intense heat and humidity.

The day featured live performances, the mini-Vogue Ball, the Doggywood Pageant, bars, family-friendly picnic areas, and over 300 retail, food, and community stalls from business, sports, political, government, religious and health groups.

The all-day Queer extravaganza also had multiple entertainment stages, dance floors, and drag performances.

The First Nations Circle, back for the second year, celebrated Queer Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“We are thrilled with the success of Fair Day yesterday, which was the perfect way to kick off the next two weeks of Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride,” Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said.

“With 70,000 attendees throughout the day, the event was a true celebration of diversity, community, and inclusion.

‘The Most Number of Queer People I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’

This was local resident, Bryan Tabada’s first Mardi Gras Fair Day. He enjoyed celebrating among the community and spent the day galavanting with friends.

“My favourite part was seeing the most number of queer people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Tabada shared.

“It feels so good being surrounded by people that I identify with and have shared experiences with. I feel completely comfortable expressing myself and celebrating pride with my friends.”

Another Fair Day attendee, Tommaso Armstrong said his favourite part was “running into so many friends I haven’t seen in ages. A really lovely social day that reminds me what a great community we have.”

Fair Day started as a small queer family picnic back in 1982 organised then by the Gay Business Alliance and held in Shannon Reserve, Surry Hills. In 1997 it moved to its current spot at Victoria Park, Camperdown.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 began on February 17. The Queer mega-festival will go on for 17 days, ending on March 5.

This year the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will take place on February 25, along Oxford Street.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023, go to sydneyworldpride.com