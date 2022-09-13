—

Former James Bond Actor George Lazenby has apologised for making “homophobic” comments while onstage during Saturday’s touring performance of The Music of James Bond at Perth Concert Hall.

Lazenby: Never My Intention To Make Hurtful or Homophobic Comments

In a post on Twitter, Lazenby wrote, “I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share some stories and hopefully entertain some people.

“I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone. Having been surrounded by strong women all my life, I have always admired and respected women and their wishes.”

— George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 12, 2022

Theatre Company Sacks George Lazenby

Concertworks, the theatre production company behind the event, issued an apology and said in a statement on social media that they are “extremely saddened and disappointed by George Lazenby’s language, comments and recollections during The Music of James Bond concert at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 10 September. These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks.

“On behalf of Concertworks, we sincerely apologise to the audience, performers, conductor, WASO and the Perth Concert Hall. Concertworks denounces Mr Lazenby’s conduct and the final Music of James Bond concert in Melbourne will proceed without Mr Lazenby in attendance.”

The final Music of James Bond concert will be held at Arts Centre Hamer Hall in Melbourne on September 17.

Lazenby played 007 once in the 1969 movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, after taking over the role from Sean Connery.