Former Rugby Player Sam Scott-Young Slammed Over Anti-Gay Slur

Former Wallaby player Sam Scott-Young has issued an apology after he used anti-gay slurs in front of hundreds at a Queensland rugby union panel event.

Scott-Young had been invited by the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) to speak at a lunch event in Brisbane earlier this month in celebration of the state’s 140 rugby history.

Speaking to a crowd of approximately 700, which included Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan, it’s been reported by multiple sources who were present that Scott-Young used the word f*ggot on two occasions. He also used other profane words whilst speaking on stage.

Many in the crowd were left shocked by the homophobic slurs, especially as there were gay men in attendance, which forced Greg Martin, who was interviewing Scott-Young at the time, to intervene and warn the former player about his language.

It’s been reported that Scott-Young then commented that he might as well apologise to those who identify as “they” and “them” before leaving the stage.

Officials Furious

Since the incident, QRU has received multiple complaints over the remarks, with QRU officials furious about the comments made by Scott-Young.

Scott-Young was later approached by QRU chief executive David Hanham who sought an explanation. While Hanham was able to get a verbal apology from Scott-Young, he also wanted a written apology as well.

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hanham said that Scott-Young’s comments “do not reflect our values as an organisation.”

“The remarks made by Sam Scott-Young at the QRU long lunch were unacceptable and inappropriate,” he said.

“We immediately expressed this to Sam and he has apologised for his actions.”