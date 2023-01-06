—

While we continue to count down the days until WorldPride 2023, the city of Sydney is transforming into a more colorful and bright city, thanks to additional public artworks becoming a part of Rainbow City.

Several organisations across Greater Sydney have already announced their participation in Rainbow City, from the Royal Botanic Gardens all the way to Scenic World in the Blue Mountains.

Sydney WorldPride announced four new additional public artworks joining Rainbow City on their Instagram. Another Rainbow Walk will be added and the public will be able to see it around Waterman’s Cove in Barangaroo South.

Within the cultural and historic heart of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ community, Taylor Square Fountain will be showering in streams of a rainbow. Artist Jeff McCann is showing off his creative talents with his explosion of pride titled ICONS at Broadway Shopping Centre.

And finally, there will be a 150-meter rainbow that will run the length of the street in Chippendale’s Kensington Street. Seeing more organisations joining in on the rainbow fun has Sydney WorldPride Chief Executive, Kate Wickett excited.

“It is so exciting to see organisations from all sectors across Sydney – from public institutions to businesses – embrace WorldPride in such a positive way,” she said.

The latest announcement received positive feedback from users, with many excited about the event next month.

“Yesssss coming in from America [I] can’t wait,” one user commented.

Two New Viewing Spots For Mardi Gras Parade

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras announced two new places to view the highly anticipated Mardi Gras Parade. Club Cindy and Ruby Road will be offering a fabulous view of the parade as it returns to Oxford Street for the first time since 2020.

Both places offer access to amenities such as food, drinks, and a highly sought-after view of the parade, something that Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Albert Kruger says is thanks to feedback from audiences.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground was a fantastic temporary home and feedback from audiences was that they loved the access to the amenities that it offered,” he said.

“Now that the Parade is returning to Oxford Street it was important to us that we provide options for spectators.”’