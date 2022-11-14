—

Two gay men, who were killed after visiting nightclubs in New York five weeks apart earlier this year, have been suspected to be victims of a gang who are targeting members of the gay community in suspected roofie attacks.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses deaths of gay men, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Social worker Julio Ramirez vanished in April and political consultant John Umberger disappeared in May. Both men had been out entertaining in New York’s gay nightlife scene before being found dead the following day.

New York Police Investigating Deaths

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating at least a dozen similar non-fatal cases which saw “well-dressed victims” targeted by three men at gay bars, and “drugged and robbed of tens of thousands of dollars”.

The homicide squad is also separately investigating at least two associated murders.

The mother of one victim broke her silence in a bid to protect other young men in New York. Linda Clary, mother of John Umberger, told the Post, “I can’t be quiet anymore.”

“Word needs to get out, especially in the gay community, that they are targeting gay men. … This same group of killers have drugged, robbed and murdered countless young gay men in New York.”

Victims Were Seen With Three Unidentified Men Hours Before Death

The New York Post reported Umberger was last seen on surveillance camera about an hour later with three unidentified men in a car outside the Upper East Side townhouse where he was staying. The footage from a nearby building shows Umberger getting out of the car with two of the men, who entered the townhouse with him but left without him after about 45 minutes.

Her son’s body was found four days later, in a fifth-floor apartment of a townhouse where he worked as the director of diplomacy and political programs.

Drinks Spiked With Date-Rape Drugs

Preliminary toxicology reports found that both men had passed away from drug overdoses. However, there is evidence that points to the possibility that they were “roofied,” and had their drinks spiked with date-rape drugs.

Linda Clary accused the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of “refusing to prosecute my son’s killers”.

“New York is unnecessarily unsafe, and it breaks my heart because John was so excited to be in Manhattan. He loved being there,” she said, paying tribute to her late eldest child. “He was a little ray of sunshine.”

