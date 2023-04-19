Gay Melbourne Grammar School Captain On Presbyterian Church’s Anti-LGBT Views

A school captain from the Melbourne Grammar School has spoken out against the Presbyterian Church of Australia’s plans to ban gay and sexually active heterosexual students from leadership positions.

Daniel Cash recently penned an opinion piece to the Sydney Morning Herald, shedding a light on the issue from a student’s perspective.

“I write this as captain of Melbourne Grammar School. I write this as someone who is gay, a fact about myself which I cannot change,” he wrote.

The church has said their reasons for the discrimination against the sexually active gay and heterosexual students is that they “would not be able to give appropriate Christian leadership in a Christian school which requires modelling Christian living,”

“Would He Divide Them?”

Cash points out the confusion on this reasoning, stating that “surely “modelling Christian living” is not well exemplified in the practice of exclusion or discrimination?”

“The Christian faith is built on the example Christ set in his life. His revolutionary compassion, so radical then as it still is now – care for the outcasts, the lepers, the unclean – inform the values of Christianity and direct the moral constitution of the Church,” he wrote.

“His example leads me to wonder what Christ would make of this situation. If he was confronted with a body of young people – all, to remind the Presbyterian leaders, made in the image of God, in the imago dei – would he divide them and cast inequality among their ranks?”

The school captain also pointed out that his fellow students did not care about his sexuality, just as they had no reaction to other student’s sexuality.

Social Media Sends Their Support

Users on a Reddit post that linked the opinion piece spoke up and shared their support of Cash, with many saying that they are proud of him.

“I go to this school and I’m very proud to have him as our captain, and good on him for taking a stand!” one user wrote.

“Give him a pat on the back, and don’t let the loud voices get to him,” another wrote.