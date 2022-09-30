—

Anthony Bowens shed tears as he and teammate, Max Caster (left) spoke about their win. Photo: Anthony Bowens/Twitter

Gay pro- wrestler Anthony Bowens sent a strong, heartfelt message through tears after winning his first major All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) championship.

Bowens made history, along with his teammate and the other half of the tag team The Acclaimed, Max Caster as the pair snatched the AEW tag-team championship. The pair defeated the duo Swerve in Our Glory – Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in the dynamite match at the AEW Grand Slam.

With this win, Bowens has become the first openly gay competitor to win gold in the AEW and spoke about the importance of the win and what it means to him.

Advertisement

“Some of you know, some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this.”

“I never thought I would be able to live my dreams because there was a time where I was very confused, and I didn’t know how to accept myself, but I fought through that bullsh*t. I fought through all that bullsh*t and now I cry because I’m a champion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Bowens finished his heartfelt speech with a message of solidarity for those struggling with depression, being bullied and highlighting that “it doesn’t have to be about your sexuality.”

“It can be if you’re depressed, if you’re bullied, if life just sucks. Just know that everything gets better. We’re living proof of that.”

When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it! AEW’s first Gay Champion 🌈

Most tag team wins in AEW 🤼‍♂️

Most popular team in wrestling 😁 EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.. your #ForeverChamps ✂️ ✂️✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/NUpMlejyS4 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 22, 2022

The wrestler later tweeted a photo of him winning the match and his promise made to his grandmother.

“When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it!”

Fans Express Solidarity With Bowens

Since his statement, fans have responded with overwhelming positivity and solidarity, with one fan highlighting that the wrestler’s sexuality hasn’t pigeon-holed his identity.

“It means a lot to watch a male wrestler who’s open about, and proud of, his sexuality, without said sexuality being turned into a bad gimmick,” a fan wrote.

Other fans shared their experiences, congratulated and thanked Bowens for his words, with some at a loss for words on the impact of the wrestler’s strong message.