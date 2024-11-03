Gender Revel Gala Celebrates Victoria’s Trans and Gender Diverse Community

Victoria’s inaugural Gender Revel Gala kicked off Trans Month with a memorable evening celebrating the contributions and resilience of the trans, gender diverse, and nonbinary community.

Held on Friday night, the gala provided a space of joy, solidarity, and affirmation, led by Transgender Victoria and attended by community members and allies.

Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities, Joe Ball, delivered a moving speech, emphasising the importance of visibility and pride.

“Everywhere I go, I tell people that I am proudly transgender. It is absolutely wonderful to be transgender and I do it because visibility matters.”

“It matters to each other and in the fight for human rights,” said Ball, encouraging the audience to embrace the evening’s positivity and carry it forward.”

“To all trans and gender diverse people who are here, I know that it’s not always easy to be you.”

“Some days it is hard, but I encourage you to take a little bit of tonight. Take many moments tonight right into your heart.”

Hosted by comedian Anna Piper Scott, the night recognised inspiring individuals with the Trans Visibility Awards:

Influencer of the Year : Jocelyn Bishop, JOY Media presenter and peer support worker.

: Jocelyn Bishop, JOY Media presenter and peer support worker. Regional Star of the Year : Jay Kulbardi, Ballarat artist and advocate.

: Jay Kulbardi, Ballarat artist and advocate. Creative of the Year : Kitty Obsidian, performer and advocate for trans, disabled, and neurodivergent communities.

: Kitty Obsidian, performer and advocate for trans, disabled, and neurodivergent communities. Changemaker of the Year : T Edgell Hall, founder of Euphoria Social.

: T Edgell Hall, founder of Euphoria Social. Unsung Hero of the Year : Juniper Mullen, creator of Transsexual Podcast and Inclusive Practitioners List.

: Juniper Mullen, creator of Transsexual Podcast and Inclusive Practitioners List. Trans Person of the Year: Kitty Obsidian, honoured for their advocacy for accessible creative spaces.

The gala’s theme, “Our Strength, Our Joy, Ourselves,” was brought to life with vibrant performances by House of Furia, Rosie Rai, Mama Alto, Maddy Weeks, and DJ Gay Dad, creating an evening of euphoria and solidarity for Victoria’s trans and gender diverse community.