Giorgio Armani, 90, Speaks Openly About Sexuality & Being With Men For First Time

Global fashion designer icon Giorgio Armani, who recently turned 90, has spoken openly about his past relationships and intimate experiences with both men and women for the first time.

The glamorous Italian fashion designer is notorious for keeping his private life very private, and has never shared intimate details of his personal life or sexuality.

He has however long been celebrated as a part of the LGBTQI+ community, particularly after he offer a very brief – but clear – insight about his sexuality in a 2000 Vanity Fair interview, saying “I have had women in my life. And sometimes men”.

Giorgio Armani speaks openly for first time about sexual orientation

But Armani has now gone into detail for the first time ever.

In an exclusive interview with Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, he took readers by surprise by sharing extremely intimate details of his private life, specifically his past lovers and his romantic experiences.

He first speaks fondly of losing his virginity to a girl in his class, and then goes on to share the memory of his first male love at summer camp, frankly saying “I’ve never spoken about it.”

“It was under a shed on the beach at Misano Mare, at 5 in the afternoon, when all the boys from the colony were taken to the beach to relax.”

He spoke further on his summer camp experience and the person who sparked a feeling inside him.

“I was in a group of boys, and there was a supervisor, a young man, who I felt immediately attracted to.

“I didn’t fully understand it at the time, and I didn’t pursue it,” he admitted. “But from that moment on, my life took a different turn.”

After the encounter left Armani reflecting with a sort of anxious excitement – a feeling many of us in the LGBTQIA+ can relate to after our own come-to moment or gay awakening.

“I didn’t understand what it was. I didn’t distinguish between men and women at the time. It was just an attraction, a beautiful thing: you couldn’t wait to be close to him, to have him caress you… a great emotion.”

Remaining silent for a moment, Armani then told the interviewers, “I’ve never told anyone these things, it’s a very emotional memory.”

Giorgio Armani speaks of heartbreak over death of partner Sergio

Much later in his life, Armani began a business partnership with architect Sergio Galeotti, which he says evolved into a decade-long romantic relationship. Armani and Galeotti met in the 60’s and continued their relationship well throughout the 70’s and 80’s.

Looking back on their first meeting, Armani shared, “We met–in Versilia, where I was on vacation. I met Sergio in his car, struck by his Tuscan smile and we became fast friends.”

Galleoti, who was one of the first people to recognise Armani’s potential in the world of fashion, sadly passed away due to a heart attack and complications with AIDS.

Armani says he was left nearly destroyed after his partner’s passing.

“When Sergio died, a part of me died with him, I had to tap into my willpower to deal with all the pain and anguish. A whole year spent next to Sergio in his hospital bed.

“And it all happened as our career was taking off, when we were becoming known, setting up our company, reaching worldwide fame. It was the moment I was gaining confidence in myself, and then this blow hit me,” admitted Armani.

Armani’s “deep affection” for partner Leo Dell’Orco

Armani later found himself in a relationship with Leo Dell’Orco, the esteemed fashion house’s Chief of men’s style.

While the pair are not married, Armani says he wears a “wonderful ring with a diamond”, but he is “indifferent” about labelling just what the relationship is that the two men share.

But the icon designer cites “deep affection” for his long-term partner:

“But I have deep affection for Leo, who has lived with me for years and is the person closest to me.”