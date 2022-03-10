—

The Guatemalan Congress voted to ban same-sex marriages on Tuesday, March 8.

The Conservative-dominated congress passed the “Life and Family Protection Law” by 101 to eight votes.

Bans The Teaching of Sexual Diversity

The law also sentences women to a minimum of five years in prison for seeking an abortion and bans the teaching of sexual diversity in schools which it defines as “promoting in children and teenagers policies or programs that tend to lead to diversion from their sexual identities at birth.”

The law goes on to state that teaching “anything other than heterosexuality is normal” is prohibited.

Congressman Walter Felix, left-wing opponent of the law, said, “The human rights of significant parts of the population are being violated.”

President Must Still Sign

In order to be passed into law, it must be signed by Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

Lucrecia Hernández, a lawmaker opposed to the law, stated that the “law stigmatizes people, discriminates and foments intolerance and hate speech and crimes.” She has urged Giammattei to veto it.

Conservative Giammattei is expected to approve the law.