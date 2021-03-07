—

Hugh Sheridan has wasted no time at all, having asked his new boyfriend Kurt Roberts to marry him, during the debut performance of his Adelaide Fringe show Hughman on Friday evening.

It is the entertainer’s first public gay relationship and comes four years since his last romance. The pair have been together since they met at a party in Sydney last November.

Sheridan, an Adelaide local himself, surprised the crowd by getting down on one knee and popping the big question to Roberts who was sitting in the front row. And, the ring? A personally chosen piece by Adelaide jeweller James Thredgold- studded with white diamonds and sporting a red ruby.

“I just got engaged!” an ecstatic Sheridan yelled to the audience, to much applause. Also in the audience that night were members of both Sheridan’s and Roberts’ family, whom Sheridan had flown in after he had rung earlier in the week and asked permission for Roberts’ hand in marriage

“We haven’t been together that long – I didn’t want them to think we are insane,” Sheridan told The Sunday Mail the morning after the proposal.

“But I do know very much in my heart he is a perfect partner – a good person to balance me out. I just knew he was the right one.”

Roberts, who had no idea he was about to be proposed to, added “I literally had no idea it was coming – I thought I was getting pulled on stage to dance or something … I was like “please, no. Then it dawned on me.”

“I just love that Hugh is the most beautiful, genuine, caring person and the most positive influence I have in my life, “It’s been such an amazing time and I can’t wait for our future,” said Roberts.

Late last year, Sheridan was axed from Sydney Festival production of Hedwig And The Angry Inch over concerns surrounding representation and a number of advocates asking producer to ‘get with the times’. Shortly after Sheridan was admitted to hospital for an “anxiety attack” prompted by an overloaded schedule and his axing from the lead role in Hedwig And The Angry Inch.

Opening up about his time in the industry, Sheridan concluded his interview with The Sunday Mail by saying that he “was told to keep things a secret and hide parts of who I was because people told me I would never get work as an actor.”

“And then as the years went by and I had relationships with both men and women and I decided that I would just keep all of that aspect of my life private. But then lately I have been thinking about that guy that I was at 16 … so I thought ‘nope, no more hiding’.

“I’ve met the most amazing person. It’s Mardi Gras … (this weekend) and I have a responsibility to be truthful about things.”