Ali Krieger And Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger has spoken out in the aftermath of her separation from Ashlyn Harris, sharing the devastating moment in which she found out her former partner had filed for divorce.

The two-time U.S. women’s national team World Cup champion, discussed her divorce from former soccer teammate and wife, Ashlyn Harris, in a recent interview with SELF

The couple separated in September last year, after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Harris stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and the two reached agreements on financial matters and custody rights for their adopted children.

Finding Out About The Divorce

During the 2023 season with Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, Krieger told SELF that she found out about the divorce filing during practice.

The American former professional and international soccer player reflected on the news of the filing, stating that she would “never forget that moment”.

“My entire team came over for a dance party the night the news broke. And I will never forget that moment. I found out at training. I was on the field. And I came off the field, in the locker room, and I was obviously devastated”, Krieger said.

Following the news of the divorce filing, Krieger cancelled the press conference and fitting for her upcoming retirement game that was scheduled for later that day and went home.

Krieger credited her teammates for their ongoing support and expressed her gratitude for them after the news broke and during her divorce proceedings.

“Then my teammates just started walking through the door. All of them. At different times. Until 2 in the morning, we were there, just hanging out, dancing, putting music on YouTube. We were sitting in the playroom, in my kitchen; we were dancing and hanging out, and they were all bringing wine and flowers, and just…themselves”, she said.

“They didn’t even think twice. They didn’t have to ask; they just showed up. They just kept coming in—from right after training, after their meetings, through 2 a.m. My kids were there, we all were there. And that’s something that I will never forget, and they will never understand how grateful and how…I’m so appreciative”, Krieger added.

Harris Refutes Infidelity Rumours

Ashlyn Harris officially filed for divorce with the Seminole County Clerk in Florida on September 19, The news became public a month later.

Rumours suggesting infidelity in the couple’s marriage were refuted by Harris, who addressed the speculation in a statement in November.

“Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public. Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly. We agreed to centre our children, continue therapy, separate and to move forward with our lives”, Harris said.

Krieger told SELF that she never thought she’d find herself in this situation, however, described herself as being in a positive and healthy state after dedicating herself to therapy and prioritising her mental well-being.

“My internal dialogue is ‘I’m a great mum. I’m doing the best I can while balancing the kids and my career, trying to give myself grace.’ I try to say that every day, no matter how I feel. Because it’s true: We’re all just trying to do our best”, Krieger said.





