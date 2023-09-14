Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Marries Partner Amber Laign 

Good Morning America (GMA) co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with her long-time partner Amber Laign. The couple celebrated their union in a Connecticut wedding ceremony on Friday.

Roberts shared the news on social media, posting pictures of herself and Laign holding hands dressed in their wedding gowns to Instagram on Sunday.

She described it as an “Intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception” on Instagram.

“We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”, she added.

We’re Getting Married

The couple have been together since 2005 and first met when their mutual friends Bert Schwartz and Alex Schlempp set the two up on a blind date. Before their initial meeting, the couple had cancelled on each other a few times due to scheduling conflicts and not being “in the mood” to date. However, with encouragement from their mutual friends, they went out; the rest is history.

“These were two friends who really knew us, and they were much more into us getting together than we were. I can’t wait to see them at the wedding”, Roberts told The New York Times.

According to GMA, both women wore custom Badgley Mischka wedding gowns and were married by Roberts’ childhood pastor.

Earlier this year, Roberts had shared her plans to marry Laign during a conversation with motivational speaker and podcast host Gabby Bernstein. “I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage. We’re getting married this year”, she said.

Roberts told Bernstein that marriage had been discussed between the two of them, but it had been “put off” because Laign had become ill.

In a video posted to Twitter last year, Roberts shared that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and was beginning the first round of chemotherapy.

In July 2022, Roberts revealed that Laign had completed radiation, describing it as a “very important phase of her treatment” portion of her treatment, sharing a video of Laign ringing a bell to signify the end of the process.

“We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time”, her caption read.

Love Wins

The couple proposed to each other in December 2022 while they were sitting side by side in a booth at El Coyote in New Milford, Connecticut, one of their favourite restaurants. Roberts spontaneously stuck a “ring” — a piece of calamari on Laign’s finger. And then Laign did the same in return, according to The New York Times.

Neither of them considered getting engagement rings for each other.

The couple had an intimate wedding and got married in the backyard of their Connecticut home in front of 31 guests on Friday.

During the reception, beverages were adorned with personalised edible sugar disks bearing the message “Love wins.” Roberts expressed her gratitude, saying, “The fact that people are so happy for us is a gift”.

“And it’s not just a gift for us. It’s a gift for those who are in areas of this country who may have a parent or grandparent who doesn’t quite see it like this, but they see us, and they see that we just love each other. We’re very boring, but we just love each other,” she said.