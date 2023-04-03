Man Complaining About ‘Wokeness’ At Target Goes Viral

A video of a man complaining about “wokeness” at a Target store in the United States has gone viral.

The man, shown wearing a pink shirt with male and female bathroom silhouettes, recorded himself riffling through the kids’ clothing section at his local Target.

“Check this out, he says,” standing in front of a display of toddler-sized shirts.

“We’re in the boys’ section, guys. Boys’ clothes section. I wanna show you over here – this is the clothing they have for boys.”

He picks up a shirt he laid out earlier that has a dinosaur on it.

“Dinosaurs are cool, right? Why is there a big rainbow behind the dinosaurs?” he asks in disbelief.

‘A Cloud Hula Hooping With a Rainbow’

“We’re not going to stop there,” he teases.”

He picks up another toddler sized shirt.

“We’ve got a cloud hula hooping with a rainbow.”

“What’s this?,” he says, as he picks up another shirt he laid out earlier. “Trucks are cool, right? – picking up a rainbow. Why are we picking up a rainbow, guys?”

He then asks, “Why is this boys clothing today?”

But Wait, There’s More

“I’m not done,” he says, before picking up a shirt displaying a shark in front of a rainbow.

“Baby shark… there’s masculinity. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying masculinity.”

He concludes, “Guys, It’s time to stand up against this wokeness. We need to stand up as parents and leaders and fathers.”

Man claims “wokeness” in Target’s boys section is “destroying masculinity” after discovering various shirts with rainbows including one with a cloud hula hooping a rainbow and a tropical themed shark shirt. pic.twitter.com/7F1euqDQLA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 2, 2023

The video has been viewed more than 2.9 million times.