Michigan Hair Salon Owner Says She Won’t Serve Trans And Queer Persons

A Michigan hair salon owner has faced backlash after announcing that she would not be providing services to some LGBTQI people and directed them to visit pet groomers.

Christine Geiger, owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City posted on Facebook, she would refuse services to trans persons and those who express their preferred pronouns as “anything other than a man/woman”.

‘If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman, please seek services at a local pet groomer. You are not welcome at this salon,’ Geiger said.

Geiger claimed she was exercising her freedom of speech, and was using her authority as a business owner to selectively decline services to particular customers.

“This is America, free speech. This small business has the right to refuse services. We are not bound to any oaths as realtors are regarding discrimination. My recent airport experience validates this,” Geiger wrote.

The post comes days after the US Supreme Court ruled that a Christian website designer could refuse services to same-sex couples.

Following the backlash, Geiger deleted the Facebook post but doubled down on her decision to ban trans persons. She claimed she did not have a problem with “LGB” customers but would not support the “TQ+” community. She then falsely claimed that “+” sign in LGBTQI+ referred to paedophiles.

The plus actually is a sign of inclusivity that encompasses other sexual orientations and gender identities.

In the Instagram bio of the salon, Geiger described her business as “a private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies.”

President of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Michigan chapter, Nathan Triplett, took to Twitter to refute the claim that Geiger’s refusal to serve individuals was legal following the Supreme Court ruling. “Contrary to claims made by this salon owner, refusing to serve individuals based on their gender identity violates MI’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act,” said Triplett.

Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (1977), makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of religion, race, age, weight, sex and other characteristics.

In March this year, Michigan introduced a bill that made it a felony for people to harass or intimidate someone by misgendering them and using the wrong pronouns. House Bill 4474, forms part of a legislative package intended to replace Michigan’s current Ethnic Intimidation Act and expands the scope of the existing law to encompass categories such as sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or expression, as well as physical or mental disabilities.

Michigan has also banned so-called conversion therapy in a bid to strengthen protections for LGBTQI people.

Local LGBT Community Centre, Polestar Traverse City responded to the news on Facebook, writing “Hate has no home here. Both Polestar and Traverse City welcome all!”