Nigeria Frees On Bail 69 Persons Arrested For Attending Gay Wedding

Over a fortnight after 69 people were arrested for attending an alleged gay wedding, a local court in Nigeria released them on bail.

A lawyer told Reuters news agency that the arrested persons were granted bail and were directed to sign a register in a local court every month till the next hearing.

On August 29, the persons were arrested under Nigeria’s stringent anti-gay law that bans same-sex weddings. Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas, said the men and women were arrested at a hotel for attending and participating in the alleged gay wedding. Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bright Edafe told media persons that the minimum punishment for gay marriage was 14 years imprisonment.

Police Parade Arrested Persons

“The police publicly paraded the suspects before the media, interrogating them about the accusations, assaulting their dignity and rights to privacy, association, and a fair trial, among others,” said Human Rights Watch.

Under Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, gay marriages are banned and criminalised, with those violating the law facing 14 years in jail. Public displays of same-sex relationships, and setting up or participating in gay organisations are punishable with a 10-year prison term

“Homosexuality is generally viewed as unacceptable in Nigeria. The ‘Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill’ allows lengthy prison sentences for those entering into a same-sex marriage, those witnessing, aiding or abetting a same-sex marriage, the operation and support of gay clubs, societies and organisations and the public display of same-sex relationships,” a UK travel advisory for its citizens says.

Law Legitimises Abuse

In a 2016 report, Human Rights Watch said that the “law had served to legitimise abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, including extortion, arbitrary arrest, torture and other ill-treatment, and sexual violence.”

In 2019, the police arrested 47 men for public displays of affection in Lagos state. The charges were ultimately dismissed after police failed to present any witnesses.






