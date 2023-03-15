Tennessee Lt Governor Apologises For Commenting On Gay Man’s Thirst Trap Photos

The Lt Governor of Tennessee has publicly apologised for being very complimentary of a 20-year-old gay man’s thirst-trap photos.

Lt Governor Randy McNally, a Republican, apologised on March 14, almost a week after it was discovered that he posted heart and flame emojis on Franklyn McClur’s, 20, Instagram pics.

In a statement, McNally said, “I have long been active on social media. I have made a point to engage with people not only in posts, but in comments and messages as well. My comments to Franklin McClure and others, which have recently drawn so much attention, are no different.

Hit Pause On Social Media

“While I see now that I should have been more careful about how my comments and activity would be perceived, my intent was always engagement and encouragement.

“I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends and colleagues. For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.

He concluded with, “While I realize it may not happen immediately, I am hopeful this examination of my social media activity will conclude and we can soon all get back to ensuring Tennessee remains the best state in the union to live, work and raise a family.”

New statement from Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. pic.twitter.com/4lAWBT93ZF — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) March 13, 2023

‘Nothing Sinister’

This statement was a reversal from an earlier statement released by a spokesperson which revealed McNally had “no intention of stopping”

At the time a spokesperson responded, “Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally. As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt.Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter.”

The spokesperson continued, “Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media.

“He has no intention of stopping.”

Tennessee Bans Drag In Public

We received the following response from @LtGovMcNally’s communications director who says there is nothing inappropriate about the likes or comments because Lt. Gov McNally enjoys interacting with his constituents of all backgrounds. #TNPolitics pic.twitter.com/RDKIRukcRW — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) March 9, 2023

Earlier this month, on March 3, Governor of Tennessee Bill Lee, a Republican, signed a bill into law that will restrict drag performers in the state.

From July 31, any drag performances which are held on public property, or in a venue that “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult” would be considered an offence.

If committed in the state it will be considered a Class A misdemeanour, leading performers to receive a minimum $2,500 (USD) fine or possible jail time.