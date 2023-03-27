US Survey: 78 Percent Of Trans People More Satisfied After Transitioning

According to a new survey, 78 per cent of trans people are more satisfied with their lives after transitioning.

Conducted by the Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the survey asked 515 trans adults a range of questions on daily life, growing up, employment challenges, and societal stigma.

It is the largest nongovernmental survey of trans adults in the United States to use random sampling methods.

Talking about life, post-transition, survey participant TC Caldwell, 37, told the Washington Post, “Living doesn’t hurt anymore. It feels good to just breathe and be myself.”

The survey also found that 41 per cent have been harassed or felt unsafe in a restroom or locker room, 64 per cent have been verbally attacked, and 25 per cent have been physically attacked.

It found that 49 per cent have been asked unnecessary or invasive questions at their place of work.

The Majority Realised They Were Trans Before 18 Years Old

Around 66 per cent were under the age of 17 when they realised their gender was different from the sex they were assigned at birth.

Alyssa Rogers, 26, told the Washington Post that she first knew she was trans when she was around 5 years old.

At a young age, Rogers was sent to an orphanage after her mother was arrested on drug charges. While at the orphanage, Rogers tried on a pink princess dress.

“It was the first time I got to do something like that. It was nice. I wanted to share it, but I was scared to because I knew it wouldn’t be accepted.”

Higher Rate Of Depression And Loneliness

The survey also found that trans people are twice as likely to feel lonely or depressed as cis people.

According to another survey participant, Tim McCoy, 72, “I was floating on a cloud when I first transitioned. I just thought that was the answer to all my problems. I felt wonderful, but after I had transitioned for about five years, the depression came back. Transitioning has definitely made my quality of life better, but it’s not the answer to everything.”

He continued, “You always have that fear of what’s going to happen when you tell somebody you’re transgender, especially these days. That definitely affects one’s quality of life. It’s a constant stress.”

The Director of the National Center for Transgender Equality’s U.S. Trans Survey Josie Caballero told the Washington Post that the survey, “provides critical tools for researchers, policymakers and advocates seeking to better understand the needs of transgender people to find ways to improve their lives.”