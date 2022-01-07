—

Jocelyn Williams, the founder of the ‘out and proud’ Blue Mountains lesbian bushwalking group, Bush Lemons, is no shrinking violet when it comes to protecting wildlife and wimmin. “Politicians just don’t get it,” she explains. “So, it’s up to us to send them a loud and clear message.”

Enough is Enough

With the help of two other activists, an Enough is Enough rally was organised, and the mayor, local, state, and federal members attended. Several hundred people showed up in Katoomba, braving cold, blustery weather.

In Williams’s speech, she took the Prime Minister to task.

“It is a terrible thing to have a Prime Minister that just doesn’t get it. People need to start thinking differently. This thing where it’s up to the woman to protect herself as opposed to it is up to the man not to do the wrong thing, just shows how much of some people’s thinking needs to change. Women are so exposed to violence and abuse. The corridors of power should be peopled with those who hold a high benchmark, and it just isn’t.”

Community involvement is the basis of a lot of what Bush Lemons has achieved over the last 25+ years.

Whether they are joining charity walks such as Oxfam Trailwalker, Coastal Trek, Trek for Timor, and the 7 Bridges Walk, or holding garage sales and other fundraising events to raise $50,000 for the Fred Hollows Foundation, or putting food and water stations out for wildlife, or folding origami cranes to be hung along the corridors of Bodington Aged Care to remind locked down residents they have not been forgotten, there is a place for lesbians of all interests and fitness levels in the “Bush Lemons family.”

Stewards of the Environment

For those who care about the environment, Williams believes there is still more to be done. “We’ve been back in the Grose Valley just recently to see the Blue Gums Forest. It is just terrible to see such huge devastation, old trees dead and the area around the cliffs that just hasn’t grown back.”

Follow them on Facebook or email Jocelyn at [email protected] to access stunning weekly walks through all sections of the mountains.