Kyle Sandilands’ Comments Blaming Gay Men For Mpox Breached Decency Rules:  ACMA

Australia’s communication watchdog found that Kyle Sandilands’ comments last year on his radio show blaming gay men for the spread of Mpox (monkeypox) breached decency rules under the Commercial Radio Code of Practice.

“An Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) which discussed the outbreak of mpox in Australia, included offensive comments by Kyle Sandilands that stereotyped gay men and assigned blame to them for the spread of the virus,” the authority said.

In a statement, ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said that Sandilands’ comments on KIIS’ Kyle and Jackie Show were “derisive and insulting” and stereotyped gay men.

“Although there was a basis at the time for a public discussion about mpox that involved reference to gay sexuality, the segment went beyond any acceptable standards by conveying that gay men were irresponsible, were a risk to the community and did not deserve any sympathy even when presenting for medical assistance,” said O’Loughlin.

“Broadcasters have a responsibility to maintain appropriate levels of decency, and in this case, the comments by Mr Sandilands were overly disparaging and insulting,” O’Loughlin added.

‘Big Gay Disease’

On his show on August 23, 2022, Sandilands described mpox as the “big gay disease floating around”.

Sandilands fellow host Jackie O to be vaccinated against whooping cough before meeting his newborn son Otto

Newsreader Brooklyn Ross then asked Sandilands if he needed to get the Monkeypox vaccine.

Sandilands told Ross that the couple were not “letting any gays near him.” When Ross said he was not planning on getting the mpox vaccine as he was in a committed relationship, Sandilands called Ross’ partner.

“The Monkeypox. The big gay disease floating around, it’s only the gays getting it. Are you worried about getting it?” Sandilands asked and then added that he was “putting my life in the gays’ hands as well.”

Sandilands claimed his comments were a PSA. “I didn’t even say anything bad about the gays. The gays are getting the monkeypox. It was a warning. No one else is giving the gays the warning… They’re all so woke they didn’t want to offend anyone but hey heads up gays, watch out for this huge disease,” Sandilands added.

Sandilands’ Comments Unhelpful: AFAO

Australian Federation of AIDS Organisation termed the radio host’s comments hurtful and “deeply unhelpful”.

According to Thorne Harbour Health, mpox was not a “gay disease” and it was not limited to gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. “Anyone who has close intimate or sexual contact with someone infectious is at risk,” said THH.

The current global outbreak which started in May 2022 was mainly among gay and bisexual men. “One reason we’re seeing more cases amongst MSM is due is their proactivity seek out sexual health advice. MPOX rashes and lesions can resemble some STIs, such as herpes or syphilis. Consequently, MPOX cases are being detected in sexual health clinics around the world,” said THH.