LGBT Boxing Club The Sydney Hookers Is Hosting A Charity Fight Night

Australia’s first and only LGBTQI+ boxing club, The Sydney Hookers, are hosting a charity night in order to raise money for ACON’s Pride In Sport initiative.

The Corporate Fighter Charity Boxing Event will be held on August 5, in the Winx Room at the Royal Randwick Racecourse.

An ‘Exceptional Evening Of Sporting Prowess’

According to organisers, “This exceptional evening of sporting prowess and philanthropy aims to bring together the largest collaboration of LGBTQIA+ fighters.”

The black-tie boxing event is raising funds for ACON’s Pride in Sport initiative, a not-for-profit program designed to foster Queer inclusion in sport.

Featuring a red-carpet welcome, exhilarating boxing matches, and with over half of the participants representing The Sydney Hookers, organisers promise it will be “a night to remember.”

‘Raising Funds For A Cause That Is Close To Our Hearts’

Event promoter Josh King said, “We are thrilled to be organising this extraordinary Charity Boxing Event in support of ACON, Pride in Sport.

“We aim to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity and inclusion while raising funds for a cause that is close to our hearts. With the incredible support from the LGBTQIA+ community and other generous donors, we hope to make a profound impact on the lives of those who benefit from ACON’s vital services.”

Sydney Hookers founder, Shaun Jacobs explained that the event is an “opportunity to break the glass ceiling of diversity in sport and boxing particularly.

Jacobs continued, “This is a pivotal and overdue milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society, which makes our partnership with ACON’s Pride in Sport and Corporate Fighter so important.

“By championing equal opportunities, creating safe spaces, and promoting diversity at all levels, we pave the way for a brighter future where athletes of every gender, race, ethnicity, and background can thrive and inspire.”

Pride In Sport Is All About Inclusion

Talking to Star Observer about the importance of such an event, Pride In Sport National Program Manager Beau Newell said, “Pride in Sport is all about creating welcoming, safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ people in sport and this initiative by the Sydney Hookers and Corporate Fighter will help our efforts towards achieving that goal.”

“We commend the Sydney Hookers and Corporate Fighter for their support for ACON, Pride in Sport and our communities and extend our sincerest thanks to all the participants for their passion, commitment and hard work. We wish them all the very best.”

The Sydney Hookers boxing club was founded to provide a safe space for Queer individuals to learn and experience the skills, techniques, and joy of boxing.