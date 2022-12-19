—

A coalition of organisations dedicated to the health and human rights of sexuality and gender-diverse communities has developed an election questionnaire and called on all major parties and independents to complete it.

Advertisement

39 Commitments to Improve Human Rights, Health, and Safety

The NSW Election 2023: Candidates Questionnaire consists of 39 commitments to improve the human rights, health, and safety of people in LGBTQI communities.

In a statement, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said that the questionnaire asks all “major parties and independents to commit to the key pillars of current NSW health strategies including LGBTIQ+ health, HIV, blood borne viruses and STIs, as well as to the future of community organisations in NSW, and law reform in a number of areas that disproportionately affect our communities.

“These commitments cross the political landscape, as these issues affect many groups within our communities, including trans people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, multicultural communities, older people, women and sex workers, and also touches on matters relating to regional health, mental health, sexual, domestic and family violence, housing, justice and others.

“We call on the major parties and independents to publicly demonstrate their commitment to people of diverse sexualities and gender identities in NSW by completing the questionnaire.”

Advertisement

‘We Are Calling For The NSW Government To Show Us Their Solidarity Now’

“We recognise the importance of collaborating with our fellow coalition members to take action, and we are calling for the NSW government to show us their solidarity now.”

SWOP NSW CEO Iain Stewart Brady stated that, “In the upcoming NSW election sex workers in NSW want a commitment to completing the process of decriminalisation of sex work begun in 1995.

“Outdated, dormant portions of the Summary Offences Act must be repealed. Sex workers deserve to be protected under Anti-Discrimination legislation, recognising that sex work is work.”

The recipients have until early March 2023 to complete the questionnaire. Results will be released soon after and will be followed by a community town hall forum.