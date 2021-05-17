—

Lyle Shelton is at it again. A day before the annual IDAHOBIT – International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia and Intersexphobia – Shelton was once again trolling the LGBTQI+ community.

The former Managing Director of the Australian Christian Lobby and one of the leaders of the campaign against marriage equality in Australia, has found a new target – the Rainbow Path at Prince Alfred Park in Sydney.

The 90-metre rainbow footpath at the park in Surry Hills was inaugurated in February 2021, to commemorate the third anniversary of the national marriage equality vote. The path, renamed Equality Green, honours the moment on November 15, 2017 when around 30,000 people gathered on the lawns in the park to hear that Australia had voted ‘Yes’ to marriage equality.

Lyle Shelton Targets LGBTQI+ Community

Not surprisingly, Shelton, who was one of the lead campaigners for the ‘No’ vote camp and is tipped to take over the seat in the NSW Legislative Council vacated by Christian Democratic Party Founder Reverend Fred Nile MLC, is opposed to the Rainbow path.

Advertisement

Shelton has a history of targeting the LGBTQI+ community on issues ranging from from marriage equality, Drag Queen story time, Safe Schools program, so-called conversion therapy, and even praying for rain during the annual Mardi Gras parade.

It’s time start pulling down the 🏳️‍🌈 political flag. How much longer will we put up with the insanity of its agenda? https://t.co/xf3CCdjzDh — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) May 15, 2021

Shelton’s attack, essentially against rainbow paint in the park, was called out by social media users.

Hey man, it’s some colours on the ground. Hope this helps. — Paige Burton (@Paige_Burton) May 16, 2021

Pride, Not Proud Boys

“Hey man, it’s some colours on the ground. Hope this helps,” tweeted Paige Burton, co-founder of Foundation for Young Australians.

Advertisement

To all the children who might see you hanging out with the Proud Boys … choose Pride instead. It’s much more inclusive and loving 🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/e4xPzX0Ts3 — Patricia Barraclough (@PMBarraclough) May 16, 2021

“To all the children who might see you hanging out with the Proud Boys … choose Pride instead. It’s much more inclusive and loving,” said Barraclough.

“If you walk this path, you will turn gay. So go you good thing, run like the rainbow blazes!” said Celeste Liddle, Greens candidate for the Victorian seat of Cooper.

If you walk this path, you will turn gay. So go you good thing, run like the rainbow blazes! https://t.co/K1c5855jPQ — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) May 16, 2021

The Rainbow Path was not the only thing that was offending Shelton. On May 15, he was calling for the pulling down of the Rainbow flag.

It’s time start pulling down the 🏳️‍🌈 political flag. How much longer will we put up with the insanity of its agenda? https://t.co/xf3CCdjzDh — Lyle Shelton (@LyleShelton) May 15, 2021

“It’s time start pulling down the (image of Rainbow flag) political flag. How much longer will we put up with the insanity of its agenda?,” he tweeted, along with a link to a news story about Victoria’s push for gender-inclusive language.

In April, he was riling against the rainbow flag at the NSW Parliament House,

Suffice to say, this is not the last we will be hearing about Shelton’s battle against all things Rainbow and Pride.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.