The Cleveland Street unit in Redfern where the bodies of Steven Finlay, 52, and Mitch Watson, 32 are found on Saturday night.

Forty-one-year-old, Christopher Bouggas has been charged with two counts of murder after the bodies of gay couple, Steven Finlay, 52, and Mitch Watson, 32, were found in a Sydney boarding house on Saturday night.

Bouggas was arrested at the Cleveland Street unit on Monday at 3.30pm.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of a gay couple’s gruesome death and might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

“Following extensive inquiries, about 3.30pm yesterday (Monday 31 January 2022), a 41-year-old man was arrested at a unit on Cleveland Street, Redfern,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“A crime scene warrant was executed at the premises, where police seized a number of items for forensic examination. The man was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with two counts of murder.”

‘Men Were Known To Each Other’

Police have allege Bouggas lived at the same premises as the victims and the men were known to each other.

“We do believe that one of the victims was on the phone to triple zero whilst police were en route to assist,” Detective Superintendent Rodney Hart was quoted as telling reporters on Tuesday.

“A post-mortem is scheduled for today and tomorrow and that hopefully will give us more of an idea of what the injuries are and the cause of death,” he said. “It was a very difficult and confronting crime scene.”

Victim Was On The Phone To Triple Zero

Finlay and Watson were found dead by NSW police on Saturday night at 11.50pm at a boarding house in the inner Sydney suburb of Redfern, after a welfare report was filed by a concerned neighbour.

Their bodies were reportedly “blood-stained” and Finlay was said to still be clasping his mobile phone in one hand.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the police said “one of the two men found dead” in the Redfern boarding house had “been on the phone to triple zero while emergency services were on their way.”

“We do know that both males suffered significant injuries, but that’s all I can say at this stage,” Superintendent Rodney Hart told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Detectives from South Sydney PAC and State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad had commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths under Strike Force Menlow.

