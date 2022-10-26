—

Two months after seven Sea Eagles players refused to wear Rainbow Pride jerseys and sat out of their Pride round game against the Sydney Roosters, the Manly 7 have come out to explain and justify the boycott.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Josh Aloiai is the latest to clarify his stand, making it clear that he would continue to boycott Pride jerseys in the future and claimed that he had the support of his gay sister.

Sea Eagles’ Disastrous 2022 Season

Earlier this year, Aloiai and six other Manly players, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley, had boycotted the Pride jerseys citing their religious beliefs.

The Sea Eagles’ 2022 season ended disastrously, with the team suffering seven consecutive losses, failing to make it to the finals and sacking their coach.

Aloiai claimed that his family had received death threats after the news of the boycott became public. “You should never be put in a situation where your religious views or cultural views and beliefs conflict with your job,” he said.

Aloiai revealed that his older gay sister had spoken to him on the phone during the controversy. “Me and her are like this,” he said, holding up intertwined fingers, to emphasise that they were close. “And she knows that I love her to bits.

‘That Way of Life’

Josh Aloiai reveals all about the jersey drama and whether or not he'll wear the jersey next year. 🦅#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/CuYjK1cO5u — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) October 25, 2022

Aloiai also appeared to suggest that people in same-sex relationships were choosing to live “that way of life”.

“We still have nothing but respect for people that choose to live that way of life,” Aloiai said, before claiming that their conduct was not hateful towards LGBTQI people.

“We personally don’t want to live that way or endorse it but, at the same time, we quietly took our stance and didn’t say anything hateful or hurtful. Instead we were the ones that were called everything under the sun.”

‘We Won’t Compromise’

The Manly 7’s position on the Pride jerseys remains unchanged, despite club owner Scott Penn suggesting that the players would be open to wearing them next year.

“The short answer is no, I won’t. We didn’t compromise this year and we won’t compromise next year or the year after. A difference of opinion is not a difference of respect,” Aloiai.

Other players who were part of the Manly 7 have spoken out in the media recently. Haumole Olakau’atu said he doesn’t regret boycotting the Pride jerseys. Manly forward Josh Schuster said he would put his faith first, while Toluta’u Koula said he was targeted on social media.









