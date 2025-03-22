Mardi Gras Loses Rights To Host Bondi Beach Dance Party

The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras have lost the official license to host the Bondi Beach Party as part of the annual celebrations.

After an EOI process the non profit organisation was not successful in securing the future license to the event, for up to five years.

The event will instead be run by a local event producer, Fuzzy.

Mardi Gras no longer hosting Bondi Beach Dance Party

The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras originally launched the Bondi Beach Dance party in 2023 as part of the World Pride celebrations.

In 2024 the event ran again, with numbers falling significantly below the 15,000 person capacity and just over 5,000 people attending.

However many people were expecting the event to continue in future years.

Instead a tender process for the event has taken place, with Waverley Council selecting the future licensee’s for the event based on their official EOI submissions.

It was revealed earlier this week that local event producer Fuzzy were the successful applicants in the tender process.

The official website for Fuzzy highlights a range of national and international party events they have hosted.

The site reads “Formed more than 25 years ago, Fuzzy creates incredible events and festivals in some of the most spectacular locations across Australia and New Zealand.”

Following the announcement Waverley Council confirmed the news in a statement to the Star Observer.

“Waverley Council unanimously awarded the licence for the Bondi Beach Dance Party to Fuzzy after an extensive EOI process.”

“Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is an important partner to Waverley and we will continue to work with them to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community” they said.

Speaking with the Star Observer a Mardi Gras spokesperson expressed disappointment at the decision but confirmed they will be exploring other options in the future.

“We acknowledge Waverley Council’s decision regarding the license to host an event at Bondi Beach during Mardi Gras” they said.

“While disappointed that the license wasn’t awarded to an LGBTQIA+ organisation or not-for-profit, Mardi Gras remains the sole owner of the intellectual property regarding Bondi Beach Party 2023 and 2024.”

“We planned for this possibility and continue to explore other options. We remain focused on delivering major events that directly benefit the LGBTQIA+ community. We look forward to sharing more soon” they concluded.

No plans or details for the next have been released.