—

NSW Police in Sydney have confirmed that missing Sydneysider Michael Iaali, 37, has passed away.

On Friday, July 22 police located Iaali’s body inside a unit on College Street, Sydney.

Advertisement

On Thursday, New South Wales Police appealed to the public for assistance in locating Iaali, who had been missing from Darlinghurst.

According to the police, Iaali was last seen leaving an address on Taylor Street, Darlinghurst around 8.30 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“Serious concerns are held for Michael’s well-being. He is known to frequent the Surry Hills and Sydney CBD areas,” NSW police spokesperson said in a statement.

Officers from the Surry Hills Police Area Command in Sydney were notified after Iaali failed to return home and when attempts by family and friends to contact him failed.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.