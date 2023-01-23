—

The stars of MTV’s Real Friends of WeHo have pushed back on the ‘’unfair’ comparisons to Real Housewives and have responded to their timeslot backlash from Drag Race fans.

The synopsis of the show reads, “an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community.”

The cast of MTV’s Real Friends of WeHo includes Joey Zauzig, Jaymes Vaughan, Curtis Hamilton, Brad Goreski, Dorión Renaud, and Todrick Hall.

Jaymes Vaughan, 39, an entertainment news host, explained, “I wouldn’t have signed up if that was meant to be like Real Housewives. This wasn’t something that came about because we wanted to be reality stars.”

Vaughan went on to say, “I think what is really special about our show is that if there is a conflict, there is also a resolution. You get to see things come back to a place of everyone rooting for each other and having each other’s back.

“I think that’s why the Real Housewives comparison isn’t a fair one. We are in a place of having each other’s back rather than tearing each other down.”

Brad Goreski, 45, a Celebrity fashion stylist, chalked it up to people being people and the internet being the internet.

“I’m fine being a housewife… I’m kidding. With these comparisons, I think we’re just seeing the landscape of how the internet is, he said.

“There’s going to be people that love something, people that hate something and if you still feel that way after you watch the series then that’s your opinion. I hope that this finds an audience where our stories help make them feel more connected or helps to educate them.”

Speaking of people loving something and hating something, the timeslot for the Real Friends of WeHo is on Friday night between RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked.

Responding to the timeslot backlash, Todrick Hall, 37, a Choreographer and recurring guest on Drag Race, said, “I feel we as the LGBTQ+ community always say we want more diversity, we’re always fighting and screaming for more representation.

“But when it does look or come in the package that we wanted it to come in or doesn’t completely reflect our experience we don’t support it, in fact we try to destroy it.”

Curtis Hamilton, 37, an actor, said, “I would love for the community and allies to come together and support each other more. The tearing down isn’t a direction we need to go in, especially when you don’t even know what the show is and how you might relate and be able to get something out of it.

Hamilton added, “Just give it a chance first. We opened our hearts and shared our real lives so it wasn’t easy. I know a lot of guys got into it with good intensions. Take the time to find out what something is before you just go around saying anything about it to try and tear it down.”

MTV’s Real Friends of WeHo premiers on January 20, right between Drag Race and Untucked.