Apologise For Anti-Gay Slur Or Face Defamation Action, Alex Greenwich Warns Mark Latham

A month after NSW MLC Mark Latham used an anti-gay slur against Alex Greenwich, and followed it up with further homophobic comments, the out gay Independent Sydney MP has asked the One Nation leader to apologise or face defamation proceedings.

“Enough is enough. I’ve been openly gay in public life for 15 years and in NSW Parliament for over 10 years, and never have I experienced such a homophobic, sexualised attack that exposed me to contempt, ridicule and extreme abuse, based on my sexuality,” Greenwich said in a press statement.

Greenwich revealed that he had also lodged a complaint of homosexual vilification against Latham with the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW. and filed a police complaint against him for using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

No One Should Face Homophobic Comments

Greenwich, who was first elected to NSW Parliament in 2012, said that he was taking action not just for himself but also for other young and old LGBTQI people who regularly face abuse and bullying.

“It’s 2023 and LGBTQIA+ Australians shouldn’t have to put up with abuse that targets our sexuality, character, or ability to do our jobs,” said Greenwich.

Greenwich has also instructed his lawyers to contact Twitter with regard to comments on the platform that are extremely homophobic, transphobic, racist and display religious bigotry.

Latham Uses Anti-Gay Slur

Latham’s comments were made on Twitter after Greenwich condemned him over the attacks on peaceful LGBTQI protestors by around 250 far-right Christian men outside a Belfield Church where the One Nation leader was due to give a speech.

After a Twitter user shared Greenwich’s statement, Latham responded with hateful rhetoric on March 30, 2023.. “Disgusting? How does that compare with sticking your d*** up a bloke’s a*** and covering it with s***?”

When other users called him out for his homophobia, Latham doubled down. “Greenwich and co. can do that until it falls off, as far as I’m concerned. But calling others disgusting? Nah,” Latham said. He later deleted the second post as well.

Last week on a radio show Latham defended his comments and said that he was speaking for straight men, who he claimed felt that gay sex was pukeworthy.





