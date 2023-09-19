Australian Catholic Bishop Preyed On Aboriginal Boys And Young Men: Vatican Report

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The former Bishop of Broome, Christopher Saunders, allegedly sexually assaulted four youths, a Papal investigation has revealed.

According to 7NEWS, an investigation ordered by Pope Francis, called a Vos Estis Lux Mundi (meaning “You Are the Light of the World”), found that Saunders, 73, likely sexually assaulted four youths and potentially groomed another 67.

Spent Hundreds Of Thousands Of Church Money Grooming The Youths

The investigation also alleges that the Bishop of Broome spent hundreds of thousands of church and charity money grooming the youths.

The investigation’s final 200-page report, obtained by 7NEWS, stated, “The Bishop has been variously described by witnesses as… a sexual predator that seeks to prey upon vulnerable Aboriginal men and boys.”

It continued, “During the investigation, four victims of sexual (delictual) acts were identified.”

“Sixty-seven additional Aboriginal boys and men were also identified as persons that may have been subjected to delictual acts or grooming behaviours by Bishop Saunders.”

The final report was completed in April, however, as of this time, no decision has been made on Saunders, by Pope Francis.

The alleged offences go back to the late 1970s, when Saunders was ordained and working in Sydney as a parish priest at Clovelly.

Five Bank Accounts Totalling $3 Million

According to the report, Saunders would use alcohol, cash, phones, and travel in order to groom Aboriginal youths, spending up to $4000 a month on alcohol.

He is also alleged to have stockpiled guns, as well as purchased boats and cars.

At one point he is said to have had five bank accounts, totalling $3 million.

Saunders became Bishop of Broome in 1996 before stepping down in 2020 following an investigation by WA Police. He, however, still holds onto his title and entitlements.

Police in that investigation were unable to prosecute, citing “insufficient evidence”.

Highest-Ranked Catholic In Australia, Since George Pell To Face Charges

Saunders is the highest-ranked Catholic in Australia to face a sex crimes investigation, after Cardinal George Pell.

Pell was convicted in 2018 of molesting two teenage choirboys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996, while he was the archbishop of Melbourne.

He spent 13 months in prison and was acquitted by the high court in 2020.

In 2017, a royal commission found that Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Australia as early as the 1970s but had failed to take any action against them.

He also had a history of saying anti LGBTQI statements.

In May 2022, Pell told a congregation at St Mary’s Cathedral, “God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve and important consequences follow from this. Our Judeo-Christian religious tradition allows men and women sexual expression within the bounds of family life, a sexuality which is life-giving. Homosexual acts are contrary to the natural law, they close the sexual act to the gift of life.”

Pell, 81, died of complications from hip surgery on January 10, in Vatican City.