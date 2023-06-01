Australian Christian Lobby’s New CEO Rails Against Gay Marriages

Conservative right-wing group Australian Christian Lobby recently sacked its old managing director Martyn Iles unceremoniously and appointed a new boss Michelle Pearse.

New CEO Pearse, who moved back to Australia after living in the IK for the past few years, did not waste any time and in her first video rant targeted gay marriages, gender-affirming care, abortion and pornography.

Pearse, a former Western Australian State Director who campaigned against marriage equality during the 2017 national vote, claimed that “evil is on display” in Australia and ACL was part of a “crucial battle for religious freedom”.

In October 2022, the Australian Christian Lobby was among the 20-odd Australian organisations that were identified as ‘far-right and extremist groups’ by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE).

Christian Lobby’s Battles

Pearse repeatedly spoke about “battles” being fought by the Christian Lobby. She started off her message with an attack on same-sex marriages that were legalised in Australia in 2017.

“After being away from Australia for five years, I was shocked upon my return to hear about and see how far we as a nation have gone and embracing deception,” claimed Pearse.

“When I was state director of ACL years ago, we expected and warned the nation that redefining marriage would redefine gender. And this would lead to the deterioration of our society. And now we are living in that consequence.”

The new ACL CEO quickly focussed on attacks on the trans community and gender-affirming care. “We cannot remain silent while gender-confused children face the risk of radical surgeries that may cause irreparable harm,” railed Pearse.

Lobby Claims To Be Battling To defend Christian Schools

After hitting out at abortion and assisted dying laws, Pearse moved on to the organisation’s work lobbying for religious discrimination laws.

Last year, the Christian Lobby backed former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s failed attempt at enacting the Religious Discrimination Act, which was criticised by LGBTQI rights groups.

The Anthony Albanese Labor government tasked the Australian Law Reforms Commission to come up with recommendations to ban religious schools from expelling students or sacking teachers and staff for being LGBTQI. The apex body of Christian schools pulled out of the consultation, earlier this year.

Pearse said the organisation was “actively pushing back against draconian overreach by governments on our cherished faith-based institutions across the country,” adding, “Let us not forget the importance of defending Christian schools”.

“Through awareness campaigns, education initiatives, robust parliamentary actions and more. We are actively engaging in the battle… We are working tirelessly to align our nation’s laws with gospel truths,” added Pearse.

In March 2023, Iles revealed that the lobby’s board had “terminated” his employment as the group told him they wanted to focus “primarily on political tactics, less on the gospel”.



