The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) last week issued a warning about the use of Big Penis USA tablets, stating that the product poses a serious risk to health and should not be consumed.

The TGA recently tested four products – Big Penis USA tablets, Australia tablets, USA Black Gold tablets and Germany Niubian – and found that the tablets contain an undeclared substance, sildenafil.

Sildenafil is a prescription-only medication and is commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction. However, its interaction with nitrates found in certain prescription drugs can lead to a dangerous drop in blood pressure, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

According to the TGA, the combination of sildenafil with other medications can result in severe side effects and urged consumers to be cautious. The supply of Big Penis USA tablets containing undisclosed sildenafil is illegal under Australian law.

No Testing

TGA said that the tablets have not undergone the necessary assessment for quality, safety, and efficacy. The manufacturing origin of these tablets is also not approved by the TGA, raising further concerns about their safety and legitimacy.

TGA has advised consumers who have purchased Big Penis USA, Australia, USA Black Gold and Germany Niubian tablets, to stop using them immediately and to take any remaining tablets to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Those who suspect they have experienced side effects or adverse events related to the use of Big Penis USA and other tablets are encouraged to report them to the TGA. Reports can be made to the TGA directly via phone at 1800 020 653 or through the TGA’s website.

TGA said it is working collaboratively with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to prevent future shipments of Big Penis USA tablets from entering the country.

If anyone suspects the presence of counterfeit medicines or medical devices, they are encouraged to report the matter to the TGA. Reports can be made by contacting the TGA directly at 1800 020 653.





