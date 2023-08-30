Boys Who Used Grindr To Lure, Bash Gay Man Awarded Legal Fees

Two boys who lured 56-year-old Peter Keeley via the gay dating app Grindr, robbed and bashed him, have been awarded legal fees after the judge ruled that they should not have been prosecuted for the Canberra-based real estate agent’s brutal murder.

Keeley’s bound, gagged and battered body was found in the bushlands at Broulee, around 20 kilometres south of Batemans Bay, NSW in February 2020.

Keeley, an auctioneer and past president of West Belconnen Junior Rugby League Football Club, was lured by one of the boys via Grindr. The three boys, then aged 17, brutally bashed Keeley and left him to die.

Arrests And Prison

Police arrested the three boys, who cannot be identified, because of their age at the time of the crime. According to police, the fingerprint of one of the boys was found on the duct tape used on Keeley.

Their search history revealed that they had searched “Does holding a metal object in your hand make a difference to your punch” on Google. The postmortem report said that Keeley suffered “sustained and brutal” blows to the head and face, but the cause of death was inconclusive.

In June 2022, the trial court acquitted the boys of murder charges and convicted them of aggravated kidnapping. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to five years. One of the boys was released in September 2022, the second one got out of jail in January 2023 and a third accused is due for release in December 2023.

Not An Adult-Like Offence, Said Judge

The judge, while convicting the accused, said that Keeley was “struck repeatedly and with some force and was bound and gagged. The assault was extensive, and the extent of the violence was significant”.

Judge Michael Whalton ruled that while “the offence involved considerable violence” and there were “elements of vigilantism”, it was “not an “adult-like” offence”.

The judge said he accepted the defence submission that “the criminal behaviour stemmed from a dangerous and misguided idea which according to (one of the accused) “all went terribly wrong” and that the crime “was not committed by hardened, young offenders but by three youths who were friends and apart from some illicit drug use, were law-abiding and of good character.”

Two of the boys filed petitions before the NSW Supreme Court seeking payment of their legal fees, contending that they should not have been charged with Keeley’s murder, reported news.com.au.

Judge Whalton ruled in favour of the boys, with the exact amount of legal damages to be paid to them to be set at a later date.