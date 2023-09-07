Channel 7 Slammed For Using Photos, Videos Of Trans, Non-Binary Persons Without Consent

Australian broadcaster Channel 7 has been slammed for unauthorisedly using images of trans and non-binary persons in a program broadcast on September 3, 2023, about detransitioning.

Grace Hyland, trans content creator and daughter of former Home & Away actor Mat Stevenson, was among those who condemned the channel. Hyland, who transitioned at the age of 13, says before and after photos belonging to her were used by the channel without consent.

Channel 7 was forced to issue an apology to Hyland, but other trans and non-binary persons have said their images were used without their permission.

Why Are You Using My Photos?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Hyland 🦋 (@grace.hylandd)

Channel 7 billed its 7News Spotlight program on detransitioning as the “most controversial story this year”. In the promo, the promo claimed without any evidence that children “as young as 12 years old” were being “told they should change from boy to girl, or girl to boy”. The trailer also claimed that “thousands of kids (are) regretting it”, without relying on any data.

Hyland posted a video to social media saying that she had not participated in the program.

“Channel 7 kind of made it look like I regret transitioning. That kind of makes it look like I’m one of the kids that regrets it, I transitioned at 13 and I do not regret it at all,” said Hyland, adding “Why are you using my photos?”

“Transitioning as a child is not how Channel 7 is making it out to be. My care by the Royal Children’s Hospital was held with the utmost diligence and I am forever grateful. Stop using my medical history as a way to push your political agenda, Channel 7,” said Hyland.

‘Horrified’

TikToer Levi Ace Day said his image was used without consent to “promote transphobia” and no one was “convincing kids to be trans and change their gender.”

“My heart goes out to those in Australia seeing my image associated with such hate. I hope for the sake of ethical journalism and trans youth who deserve basic respect that channel 7 chooses not to run this story,” said Day. “Nobody is convincing kids to be trans and change their gender.”

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Olivia Gavranich, who is non-binary, said they were “horrified” to find one of their top surgery videos featured on the show.

“This is not only unethical but immensely harmful to the trans and gender diverse community,” said Gavranich, who has started a Change.org petition asking Channel 7 to pull down the segment.

False Claims

Gavranich said that the program, which has not relied on any data or studies will harm trans and gender diverse persons.

“If this program remains online it will support the bigoted systemic inequality that already exists for the Trans and Gender Diverse Community within Australia. It will continue to harm the mental health of the transgender, non-binary and queer people it featured, as well as those in the community. It will continue a lie about the individuals who were featured, without consent, by insinuating that they regret their decision to have transitioned or had gender-affirming surgery.”

“It will continue the lie that transitioning is harmful and something to be regretted – when multiple studies from around the world have revealed that less than 1% of gender non-conforming individuals regret gender-affirming healthcare,” said Gavranich.

“Channel 7 needs to be held accountable for this dehumanising, untrue, transphobic journalism created with limited supporting statistical evidence,” added Gavranich.

Channel 7 Apology

Channel 7 issued an apology to Hyland but not to the others.

“In a promotional video for 7NEWS Spotlight, the image of a transgender woman was shown during a voiceover discussing children expressing regret over transitioning,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said in a statement.

“We acknowledge the photo might inadvertently imply that the individual in question regretted their transition. As soon as we were made aware the image was removed and the promo replaced. We sincerely apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”











