Donald Trump Jr’s Australia Tour ‘Postponed’

Days before Donald Trump Jr was scheduled to embark on his speaking tour in Australia, the tour promoter announced that it had been ‘postponed’.

The speaking tour featuring the son of former US President Donald Trump was scheduled to start in Sydney on July 9, before travelling to Brisbane and Melbourne. The tour also included Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader and South Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic as special guests.

Tickets for the events ranged from $89 to $295 for a meet-and-greet package and up to $2,500 for a private dinner with Trump Jr.

The tour promoter Turning Point announced that the tour was being postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Ticket holders are urged to hold onto their tickets, with details of the rescheduled date to be confirmed in the coming days.”

There were no details about the reason for the tour being postponed. In a cryptic post on its Facebook page, Turning Point said: “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps.”

Calls For Ban On Donald Trump Jr

Over 22,000 people had signed a change.org petition calling on the Australian government to deny Trump Jr a visa. “Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug-taking bigoted person who should not be allowed to enter Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father any “Campaign Contributions,” the petition said.

Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) had announced that they would protest the tour in Melbourne. “(Donald Trump Jr) is been invited by local far-right groups who want to use this disgusting creep to promote racism, misogyny and bigotry,” said CARF.

“Trump Jr is carrying on his father’s project of whipping up an anti-migrant and anti-trans far-right movement. Trump Jr is an aggressive campaigner against ‘woke gender ideology’ and ‘cultural Marxism’. His goal is to build a far-right movement that attacks the rights of women, migrants and the LGBT community,” the organisation said.



A History Of Anti-Trans Statements

Trump Jr has a history of making anti-LGBTQI statements. According to GLAAD, Trump Jr was “cut off from a Fox News broadcast as a result of an expletive-laden attack on transgender women and girls participating in sports.”

GLAAD said that In his book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump Jr wrote that “trans inclusion in sports does “a disservice to all the hardworking young women who have fought to get to where they are” and results in “lost scholarships” and “a safety issue” for cisgender women. Trans women do not pose any risk to other women.”

He also mocked trans persons at a campaign stop in Michigan.

Trump Jr’s special guest Liberal Senator Antic previously courted controversy for using the “grooming” slur against an ABC showfeaturing drag performer Courtney Act.

In February 2023, Senator Antic wrongly claimed at Senate estimates that a show with “sexualised content and adult themes” hosted by out gay comic Josh Thomas was broadcast on ABC Kids. In March 2023, Antic wanted parents, teachers and students to “blow the whistle” on “woke” curriculum being taught in schools.

In May 2023, at Senate estimates, Antic wanted to know if the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation was concerned about what he called “violent trans activism” in the country.



