NSW Health Issues Health Alert After Two Local Mpox Cases

NSW Health has issued an alert after two new cases of Mpox were reported in the state.

In a statement posted to social media, NSW Health said, “Two new cases of Mpox (monkeypox) have been notified in NSW since 4 August, bringing the total cases to 63 since May 2022.”

They continued, “The recent cases have involved overseas travel. Data shows the global hotspot locations in 2023 are in the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions, including in Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand and China.”

Be Vigilant, Look Out For Symptoms, And Get Vaccinated

NSW public health authorities and LGBTQI organisation ACON have called on gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men to be vigilant, look out for symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

In a statement to Star Observer, ACON Director of HIV and Sexual Health, Matthew Vaughan said, “ACON is reminding gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men at risk of mpox to stay informed and be on the lookout for symptoms following the news of two new cases this week in NSW.

“We are urging people to be vigilant for mpox symptoms and to call ahead to their GP, sexual health clinic or the NSW Sexual Health Infolink on 1800 451 624 should symptoms develop.”

According to NSW Health, to be effective, two doses are required. The vaccine is free, and a Medicare card is not needed.

Mpox Symptoms

Mpox symptoms can include a rash, painful skin lesions or sores on the face, mouth, genitals, and anus. This is usually accompanied by fever, headache, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

According to ACON, Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact as well as contact with the clothing of someone who has symptoms.

Mpox can also be transmitted if you breathe in the respiratory droplets of an infected person.

In May a case of Mpox was detected in Sydney – the first case in NSW since November 2022. Between May-November 2022, there were 56 cases identified in NSW.

In July 2022, Australia declared Mpox outbreak “a communicable disease incident of national significance” and later that year rolled out the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccines for vulnerable groups.