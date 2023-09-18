NSW Police Shoot 32-Year-Old Knife Wielding Man During Welfare Check In Sydney’s Darlinghurst

A NSW Police officer shot a man undergoing a mental health episode and allegedly armed with a knife in Darlinghurst, near Sydney’s gay neighbourhood Oxford Street.

Police and paramedics attended a Chisholm Street residence in Darlinghurst on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 4.40 pm, The residence is located near Oxford Street, which houses a number of LGBTQI bars and venues.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland, Central Metropolitan Region, said the police attended the residence after ambulance officers received two 000 calls about a 32-year-old male undergoing a mental health incident.

Man’s Partner Called Triple 0

Holland said the call was made by the man’s partner. “He (the partner) wasn’t in the premises and he made a call to the ambulance officers about his concerns for the man’s welfare,” Holland told media persons on Monday morning. Holland added that the man’s partner was not under any threat at the time.

According to Holland, police officers waited outside while ambulance officers went inside the residence to check on the man. The police had attended the premises for a welfare check previously.

“As they were inside the premises, a 32-year-old male charged at the ambulance officers with a large carving knife. The ambulance officers had to run from the premises. A police officer minding the front door of the premises fired one shot into the abdomen of the male patient,” said Holland.

The man was provided support by the paramedic and taken to St Vincent’s hospital where he was operated upon and his condition is said to be stable, the officer revealed.

“The patient was struck in the upper abdomen. The bullet didn’t strike any organs thankfully. The patient has been operated on, and is now in a condition and is able to talk to family and friends.”

‘Police Officer Rated Well’

Holland said he stood by the actions of the officer who fired the shot. “I have viewed the body-worn video and am comfortable with the actions of the officer involved,” Holland said in response to questions from the media.

Holland said that the ambulance officers had to run for their lives when they were approached by the man allegedly armed with a knife, and the police officer made a “split-second decision” to fire.

“The police had to react too quickly to a situation that was unfolding. Obviously, the ambulance officers feared for their safety and had to run from the premises with a male chasing them with a large carving knife. The police reacted quickly and in my opinion, reacted well in the situation,” said Holland.

Holland said that a critical incident investigation was set up and the probe into the officer-involved shooting would be reviewed independently.









