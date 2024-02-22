Police Express Grave Concerns After TV Presenter Jesse Baird And Boyfriend Luke Davies Go Missing

NSW police said they are investigating the “mysterious disappearance” of former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

NSW police said they had entered the couple’s home in Brown Street, Paddington, around 1 pm on Wednesday, February 21, and had “immediately established a crime scene.”

The police said they had “grave concerns” after the mysterious disappearance.

Disappearance Being Treated As Suspicious

The police investigation was launched after possessions belonging to Davies and Baird were found just after 11 am on Wednesday in a skip-bin on Wilbar Avenue, Cronulla.

The police inquiries led them to Baird’s Paddington home, where they were confronted with a large amount of blood. Police then entered Davies’ home in Waterloo. “He has not been located and his disappearance is being treated as suspicious,” a NSW police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Information indicates Luke was in Paddington on Monday, February 19, 2024). He has not been seen since his family has been unable to contact him and he has not been at work,” police said.

Luke is Caucasian in appearance, 170cm-175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. The police said it was not known what Luke was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police said they were trying to determine the location of Baird, who they believed could assist with inquiries.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about Luke’s disappearance or the investigation to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.





