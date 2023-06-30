Star Observer Kicks Off 45th Anniversary Celebrations

Star Observer kicked off its year-long 45th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday night.

Held at The Colombian Hotel, the celebration was jam-packed with, dancers, drag performers, Queer joy, and community unity.

The evening included performances by Michael Cormick, Paul Capsis, and drag stars Minnie Cooper and Sia Tequila.

‘Star Remains Vigilant In Reporting’

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore spoke about the importance of the day.

“[Star Observer] kept the community engaged in the campaigns for homosexual law reform, recognition of same-sex relationships, and marriage equality. It was crucial in the 80s and the 90s in helping the community meet the challenges of AIDS,” Moore explained.

“The Star remains vigilant in reporting on the unfortunate ever-present threats of homophobic harassment, hostility, and violence.”

The Importance Of Having Dedicated Queer Media

In an interview with ABC presenter Jason Om, 78er and CAMP (Campaign Against Moral Persecution) Founder Robyn Kennedy spoke on the importance of having dedicated Queer media.

She said that while the mainstream media will cover some Queer events such as Mardi Gras, “our community, I believe, really needs regular reporting of things that are happening in our community so that we understand, and are aware of, what’s going on, not just across Australia and internationally.”

Star Observer started in 1979. It was a time when sex between members of the same gender was a criminal act, with people being jailed simply for being gay. Sydney’s gay and lesbian community was reeling from vicious police attacks during the city’s first Mardi Gras protest march. A wave of political momentum was building, demanding equality and justice for Queer Australians.

Now Star Observer is Australia’s largest news journal of record for the LGBTQI community.