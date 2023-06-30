Star Observer Kicks Off 45th Anniversary Celebrations

New South Wales News News
Douglas Magaletti
Douglas Magaletti
June 30, 2023
Star Observer Kicks Off 45th Anniversary Celebrations
Image: Drag performer Mini Cooper. Image: Vincent Rommelaere

Star Observer kicked off its year-long 45th-anniversary celebrations on Thursday night. 

Held at The Colombian Hotel, the celebration was jam-packed with, dancers, drag performers, Queer joy, and community unity.

The evening included performances by Michael Cormick, Paul Capsis, and drag stars Minnie Cooper and Sia Tequila. 

‘Star Remains Vigilant In Reporting’

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore. Image: Vincent Rommelaere

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore spoke about the importance of the day.

“[Star Observer] kept the community engaged in the campaigns for homosexual law reform, recognition of same-sex relationships, and marriage equality. It was crucial in the 80s and the 90s in helping the community meet the challenges of AIDS,” Moore explained.

“The Star remains vigilant in reporting on the unfortunate ever-present threats of homophobic harassment, hostility, and violence.”

The Importance Of Having Dedicated Queer Media

Jason Om (centre). Image: Vincent Rommelaere

In an interview with ABC presenter Jason Om, 78er and CAMP (Campaign Against Moral Persecution) Founder Robyn Kennedy spoke on the importance of having dedicated Queer media.  

She said that while the mainstream media will cover some Queer events such as Mardi Gras, “our community, I believe, really needs regular reporting of things that are happening in our community so that we understand, and are aware of, what’s going on, not just across Australia and internationally.”

Image: Mark Dickson

Star Observer started in 1979. It was a time when sex between members of the same gender was a criminal act, with people being jailed simply for being gay. Sydney’s gay and lesbian community was reeling from vicious police attacks during the city’s first Mardi Gras protest march. A wave of political momentum was building, demanding equality and justice for Queer Australians.

Image: Vincent Rommelaere

Now Star Observer is Australia’s largest news journal of record for the LGBTQI community.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Australia’s Oldest HIV Charity Appoints Ita Buttrose As Patron
June 30, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Australia’s Oldest HIV Charity Appoints Ita Buttrose As Patron
National News News
LGBT Tasmainans Oppose Anti-Trans Billboard
June 29, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

LGBT Tasmainans Oppose Anti-Trans Billboard
National News News Tasmania
Trans Justice Project Demands Apology From ‘Media Watch’
June 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Trans Justice Project Demands Apology From ‘Media Watch’
National News News
Victoria’s LGBT Organisations Come Together To Take On Far-Right Hate
June 29, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Victoria’s LGBT Organisations Come Together To Take On Far-Right Hate
News Victorian News
NSW Labor’s Proposed Religious Vilification Law Criticised
June 28, 2023 | Robbie Mason

NSW Labor’s Proposed Religious Vilification Law Criticised
New South Wales News News
FIFA Women’s World Cup Campaign Features Out Matildas Players
June 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

FIFA Women’s World Cup Campaign Features Out Matildas Players
National News News