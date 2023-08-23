The Honour Awards 2023 Winners Are…

On Wednesday night, the ACON Honour Awards, the largest annual celebration of outstanding service and achievements in LGBTQI communities in NSW, returned to the Sydney’s Ivy Ballroom.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards also serves as a gala fundraiser for ACON.

Winners Chosen From Over 230 Nominations

The winners, picked from over 230 nominations, were recognised according to categories covering work in the fields of health, HIV, youth, community, business, entertainment, visual arts, media, and cultural sectors.

Speaking about the awards, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill, “I’d like to thank all the people who submitted nominations, our independent judging panel, as well as all our guests for coming along to the Honour Awards and supporting ACON.

“People from all walks of life do incredible work to improve the lives of LGBTQ people and their families. We are inspired and so grateful to meet them, hear their stories and see the vibrancy, strength, and resiliency of our communities.”

Community Hero Award: Mardi Gras Chair, Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco

Speaking of people from all walks of life who do incredible work, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Chair, Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco was presented with the Community Hero Award.

According to organisers, Campolo-Arcidiaco won the award because of his over 10 year service to, and advocacy for, LGBTQI communities.

“For more than 25 years, Giovanni has been involved in various volunteer roles, with many of NSW’s LGBTQIA+ institutions. Through his passionate efforts, he has helped develop and strengthen vital organisations and events for sexuality and gender diverse communities.”

Community Organisation Award

Newcastle Pride and Trikone Australia were jointly presented with the Community Organisation award.

Newcastle Pride for providing “pivotal” social safe spaces for the Hunter region’s Queer communities.

Trikone Australia for raising awareness of, supporting, and celebrating Queer people from South Asian backgrounds for over 15 years.

ACON President’s Award

Each year the ACON President’s Award is given to a member of the community that has made a significant contribution to Queer communities in NSW.

This year’s award was dedicated to “advocates of justice for victims of anti-LGBTQ violence in NSW over the past several decades.”

Those advocates include former detectives Steve Page and Duncan McNab, former NSW Police Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer and advocate Sue Thompson, investigative journalists Rick Feneley and Greg Callaghan, historian Garry Wotherspoon, Sydney lawyer Nicholas Stewart, criminologist and academic Stephen Tomsen, Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge, victims advocate Peter Rolfe, US entrepreneur Steve Johnson, as well as US journalist Daniel Glick.

Other Winners Included…

Other winners included Bree Mountain, who won the Young Achiever Award for her work championing NSW’s bi+ community.

Garrett Prestage won the Health and Wellbeing Award for “devoting his life and career to LGBTQ+ health and wellbeing and for leaving a legacy of knowledge and excellence for the next generation of LGBTQ+ health and HIV researchers.”

Jeff McCann won the Cayte Latta Memorial Award for Visual Arts for his “striking body of works installed during Sydney WorldPride.”

HIV advocate and survivor, and co-founder of QTOPIA, David Polson was presented with the HIV Hero Award, by Positive Life NSW.

Narelda Jacobs, a Sydney-based Whadjuk Noongar journalist and presenter was awarded the Media Award.

Artist, performer, and musician Courtney Act was presented with the Arts and Entertainment Award by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Nungala Creative won the Business Award for designing the “bold and stunning visual identity for the Sydney WorldPride festival.”