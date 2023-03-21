One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson’s Anti-Trans Motion Defeated In Senate

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson railed against Liberal Senators after her anti-trans motion was defeated in the upper house of Australia’s Parliament on Monday.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses anti-LGBTQI comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Senator Hanson sought to introduce a motion seeking an inquiry into what she termed “skyrocketing rates of child gender dysphoria” and the “rising number of children being treated for gender dysphoria in gender clinics.”

Some liberal Senators joined Labor and Greens to vote down the motion 34-16. Those who supported Hanson’s motion included Liberal Senators Alex Antic, David Fawcett (both South Australia), Claire Chandler (Tasmania), and Matt Canavan (Queensland).

Hanson Targets Liberals

After her motion was defeated, in a post on Facebook, Hanson directed her ire at Liberal Senators who voted against the motion, calling it “pathetic”.

“It’s shameful that they are too weak to address this critical issue, which is affecting a growing number of Aussie kids and families,” Hanson claimed.

“We need leaders who are not afraid to take a stand and fight for what is right. The Liberals must stop ignoring the voices of those who are fighting for a better future for all Australians,” said the One Nation MP, adding, “Where the Liberals fail, One Nation promises to lead the way.”

Senator Hanson has a history of making anti-LGBTQI statements and introducing anti-trans legislation. In 2020, Hanson said that young trans children should be taken away from their parents.

Last year, the One Nation Senator tried to reintroduce her anti-trans education bill that had been rejected by a Parliamentary committee and sought to equate teaching about LGBTQI issues to “paedophiles grooming children”. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi had then slammed Hanson as a “peddler of sad and hateful politics”.

Standing Up For LGBTQI Rights: Senator Andrew Bragg

NSW Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg was among those who voted against Hanson’s motion.

Senator Bragg told Star Observer that it was a “sensitive issue” and “it is regrettable that One Nation introduced this motion in the first place.”

“Issues surrounding gender should not be used as a political wedge. Such motions have no place in the Senate. Bashing up on minorities is not the answer to any question the nation faces. Instead of facing these issues, the Senate spent 90 minutes discussing the merits of unnecessary motion,” said Senator Bragg.

“Such debate damages vulnerable individuals and causes division in the community. The Senate was right to vote down another divisive motion on gender dysphoria where we have no jurisdiction.”

