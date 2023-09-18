‘Lesbian Born Female’ Event Organisers Do Not Represent Broader Community: Dykes On Bikes Melbourne

A Melbourne-based group that has applied for anti-discrimination law exemptions to hold a ‘lesbian born female event’ which excludes trans and bisexual women do not represent the broader lesbian community, Dykes on Bikes said.

The newly formed Lesbian Action Group Melbourne said they wanted to celebrate International Lesbian Day at the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda on October 15, 2023.

They applied to the Australian Human Rights Commission for an exemption to invite only “Lesbians Born Females” and exclude “Heterosexual, Bisexual and Gay males, Heterosexual and Bisexual females, Transgender people and Queer plus people.”

The Pride Centre rejected the group’s application and the AHRC is due to give its ruling on LAG’s plea.

Dangerous And Provocative Rhetoric

In their submissions to the AHRC, around 14 LGBTQI advocacy groups said they agreed it was important for lesbians to be able to gather as a community” but “it was unnecessary to exclude women who were transgender or bisexual.”

“LAG is weaponising nostalgia for the “good old days” as their pitch to convince the public that their ‘Lesbians born women only’ event is acceptable,” Dykes On Bikes Communications Officer Kieran Cavanagh said in a statement, reiterating that LAG did not “represent the broader lesbian community.”

“Make no mistake, it is nothing more than dangerous transphobic rhetoric and hate, causing harm and creating division when we should be united,” said Cavanagh.

“Our lesbian community is extremely vast and diverse, and that is a pillar of its strength. Without our trans sisters or queer elders, we would not have the freedoms and rights we celebrate today or the insight and knowledge for the challenges ahead.”

According to Dykes on Bikes Melbourne the club’s motto was “fun, freedom, and friendship, and that includes the freedoms of all lesbians and queer+ women. We stand proudly with our trans sisters and nonbinary family and will continue fighting against LAG’s discriminatory and inflammatory transphobic exemption request. There is space for all of us, and nobody needs to be excluded,” added Cavanagh.

Sad Stunt

Equality Australia’s Anna Brown termed LAG’s exemption application as a “sad stunt”, while Switchboard Victoria CEO Joe Ball said its aim was to divide the community and erode solidarity between different communities.

TransEquality Coordinator Max Pick said that there had been an outpouring of support following the “troubling” application and the joint submission “shows why it is so important for us to coordinate our efforts in the face of these deliberate attempts to exclude trans lives from public spaces.”

The groups who signed the joint submission include the Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council Inc., Drummond Street Services, Dykes on Bikes Melbourne, Human Rights Law Centre, LGBTI Legal Service Inc., Melbourne Bisexual Network, Midsumma, Parents of Gender Diverse Children, Rainbow Community Angels, Switchboard, Trans Justice Project, Transgender Victoria, Transcend Australia and Zoe Belle Gender Collective

The joint submission questioned how LAG proposed to police the sex characteristics of the women who planned to attend the event.





