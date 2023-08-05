Melbourne Sex Worker Turned Comedian Bella Green Dies Aged 38

Melbourne sex worker turned comedian Bella Green has died at the age of 38.

Green began her comedy career by performing in brothels across Sydney and Melbourne, and her debut stand-up hour, ‘Bella Green is Charging For It’, earned her several awards including the Best Comedy Award at the Adelaide Fringe in 2020.

Green passed away on July 25 and the news was shared by her friends who created a GoFundMe page to assist with the costs of her funeral.

The online fundraiser has raised $33,315 to date and describes her as a “writer, comedian, massive hooker, public toilet aficionado, and deeply cherished friend”, who left behind a “large community of grievers whose lives were impacted by all that she was and all that she created.”

Online Fundraiser for Bella Green

The GoFundMe reads: “As her close people work to arrange end-of-life logistics and ceremony, this fundraiser will support the costs of caring for her body and fully celebrating her life. We are grateful for your support to help spread the costs among many and lighten the load for her chosen family.”

Green released a memoir entitled, ‘Happy Endings’ in 2021 which detailed her experiences as a sex worker in the adult entertainment industry and relationships with men and women.

Scarlet Alliance posts tribute to comedian

Sex worker advocacy group Scarlet Alliance honoured Green online, publishing a tribute to the comedian’s life. “We extend our condolences and support to those who knew and cared for her, and all of the community who are impacted by this awful news,” the group wrote.

Scarlet Alliance posted to Twitter on August 1, stating that they were saddened by the news of Green’s death, describing her as a “sex worker, comedian, author, and cherished friend”.

“Bella embodied so many of the qualities that make our community special: kind, caring, irreverent, brash, outspoken, and brave. In her time here with us she contributed so much to the sex worker movement and the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her,” the sex worker organisation wrote.

Memorial Service On August 11

One tribute on the GoFundMe page described Green as “awe-inspiring,” while another wrote that she was “always warm and such a presence to be around.”

“I only met Bella a couple of times and I would like to pass on my condolences to her family, friends and people who were around her. She had a very infectious and beautiful smile that lit up the room and her energy was beyond unique. Fly high angel, wish I got to know you better,” another tribute read.

Any remaining funds from the GoFundMe campaign will go to The Sunshine and Dandelion Care Fund to provide readily accessible emergency veterinary care for Bella’s two cats who are now in permanent care of Bella’s “chosen family.”

Green’s memorial service will be held in Melbourne on August 11. The cause of her death has not been released.





