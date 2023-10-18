Moira Deeming Pushes For Inquiry Into Gender-Affirming Care

Expelled Liberal MP Moira Deeming is pushing for an inquiry into transgender and gender-affirming health care in the Victorian Parliament.

Deeming’s motion is expected to be supported by the Liberals, reported Nine Newspapers. Deeming, who has a history of targeting the trans community, was expelled from the Victorian Liberal Party after she participated in a rally in Melbourne organised by British anti-trans campaigner Kellie Jay Keen that was attended by neo-Nazis in March 2023.

Deeming is currently suing Opposition leader John Pesutto for defamation.

Greens Slam Deeming

The Greens slammed Deming’s plans to introduce the motion in the Upper House, calling it a “harmful debate” that will “only serve to stoke the flames of transphobia and hate, and be used as a political football by someone who would prefer to deny the very existence of trans and gender diverse people.”

“We know that anti-trans rhetoric causes lasting harm to trans and gender diverse people, by stoking the flames of transphobia and hate,” Victorian Greens LGBTIQA+ spokesperson, Gabrielle de Vietri MP said in a statement.

“Victoria’s trans and gender diverse communities are strong and resilient, but we know they face disproportionate levels of harassment, abuse and even violence, because of views like these. Our LGBTIQA+ communities should be supported and cared for, not used as a political football by people who would prefer to deny their very existence.”

Right To Gender-Affirming Care

De Vietri said the Greens would push against the transphobic rhetoric and “ensure extreme views held by people like Moira Deeming aren’t normalised.”

Victorian Greens health spokesperson, Dr Sarah Mansfield said the party was deeply concerned by what it called “the amplification of misinformation about health care provided to trans and gender diverse young people”.

“The right to access to gender-affirming care is supported by all major medical bodies in Australia and the World Health Organisation. Evidence shows that access to supportive gender-affirming care during childhood and adolescence significantly improves health outcomes and reduces harms,” said Dr Mansfield, adding, “However, many young Victorians face significant barriers in accessing gender-affirming care, and the Greens will continue to push to ensure all young people can access the care they need.”





