NSW Anglican Schools Enforce Requirement For Principals To Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

A major New South Wales Anglican school has announced requirements for future heads to formally oppose same-sex marriage, sparking controversy.

The Illawarra Grammar School follows the lead of other schools in the Sydney-Anglican diocese, which would see incoming figures such as principals and board members, forced to sign a document declaring their belief that marriage is solely between a man and a woman.

Community Concern

Announcement of the policy provoked a major outcry from parents and community members, with individuals raising concerns about how it protects students’ well-being and upholds societal values.

In a letter to the school’s council, received by the Sydney Morning Herald, a member of the school’s Parents & Friends Association discusses their view, highlighting how the rule fails to align with “the values of mainstream Australia or the community,” the school serves.

“It also reduces the pool of candidates, potentially impacting the school’s leadership. It is in full alignment with living Christian values to welcome and include all that are different, whether that difference is race, religion, marital status or sexual orientation,” the parent said.

Responding to the controversy, the Illawarra Grammar School’s council sought to placate community concerns on inclusion and prejudice but gave no clear answer on the document requirement moving forward.

Council chair Anthony Okely released a letter to parents, ensuring them of a zero-tolerance approach towards “any form of discrimination and harassment”.

“We have been clear with candidates that the school cares for and protects every student and does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment,” he said.

Ongoing Review

Despite the ongoing enforcement of the rules in Anglican schools throughout New South Wales, a growing backlash has created the potential for change.

In 2022, responding to parental action in other schools, the Synod – an Anglican parliamentary body, agreed to send the policy to a standing committee for review.

Recent reports from the review committee have outlined their efforts in consulting with internal organizations and figures, namely “heads and chairs of diocesan schools, and in relation to the form of the statement of personal faith.”

Though no changes have been made, nor are guaranteed, mounting community pressure positions a hopeful outcome.