Out Australian Footballer Josh Cavallo Engaged To Fiancé Leighton Morrell

Out gay Adelaide footballer Josh Cavallo has announced his engagement to fiancé Leighton Morrell.

In a post to social media, Cavallo, 24, shared photos of the moment he proposed on the field at Adelaide United FC’s Coopers Stadium.

‘Mr & Mr Coming Soon’

Cavallo wrote, “Starting this year with my fiancé. Mr & Mr Coming soon.”

He then thanked Adelaide United Football Club, saying, “You’re endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically. It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

In a post on Facebook, Morrell wrote, “My life just got a lot more sparkly, of course I said yes.”

Friends And Fans Offer Congratulations

Friends and fans offered congratulations on social media.

Drag performer and friend Jimi The Kween wrote, “OMGGGGG CONGRATS BEAUTIES!!!!”

Pride Football Australia wrote, “Congratulations! We couldn’t love this more for@you both.”

“Congrats!!” wrote out gay Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe.

Jamaican-British Swimmer Michael Gunning commented, “Congratulations Josh! What a journey it’s been, so so happy for you! It’s just the beginning xx.”

‘Birthday Cele’

In November, Cavallo shared photos on Instagram with Morrell at his birthday party.

He wrote, “Birthday cele. Thank you for the sweet messages you beautiful people.”

‘I’m A Footballer And I’m Gay’

On October 27, 2021, Cavallo came out in a video posted to socials, becoming the first active player in men’s professional football to come out.

“There’s something personal that I need to share with everyone. I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” Cavallo said in the video.

He continued, “It’s been a journey to get to this point in my life, but I couldn’t be happier with my decision to come out.

“I have been fighting with my sexuality for six years now, and I’m glad I can put that to rest.”