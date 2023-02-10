—

Out gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo’s team Adelaide United will take on Melbourne Victory in the first game of A-Leagues’ Pride Round later this month. ]

Earlier this week, A-Leagues announced its inaugural Pride Celebration round from February 24-26 in Australia and March 4 in New Zealand, to coincide with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride.

“We began this journey with the Pride Cup in 2021 and since then we have worked together to implement change for the better,” said A-Leagues CEO Danny Townsend in a statement.

A-League Pride Game Is Helping So Many People

The “marquee game of the Pride Celebration” is the Pride Cup match between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory’s men’s and women’s teams at AAMI Park in Melbourne on February 26.

“Pride game locked in,” Adelaide United’s Cavallo posted on Twitter. “The A-League Pride Game is helping so many that feel the need to hide away. You’re beautiful regardless of who you are. United Together, United Love!”

Recently, Pride rounds in NRL and NBL have generated controversy, with some players boycotting the Pride jerseys over their religious beliefs. Last year, seven Manly Sea Eagles players boycotted the special jerseys with Pride logos. Last month, Queensland-based basketball team Cairns Taipans boycotted the Pride jerseys after some players objected to it citing their religious beliefs.

A-Leagues said that over the last 18 months, it had developed a number of initiatives, including training for players and staff, new stadium safety and inclusion measures and introducing GoBubble technology “to help silence online hate for clubs, players and fans.”

Reducing Homophobia In Sport

According to Pride Cup, Chief Executive Officer, James Lolicato there was an “outpouring of support” for last season’s Pride Game.

“When you change sport, you change communities,” Lolicato said in a statement. “75% of LGBTI+ people believe an openly gay spectator would not be very safe attending a sporting event. We want that statistic to change and ensure all LGBTI+ people have access to a safe and inclusive sporting environment.”

Lilicato said that the money raised would go towards educating clubs, players and the community about the importance of inclusion.

“So far, our work with sporting clubs has been significant in reducing homophobic language and increasing understanding for the LGBTI+ community, which then ripples out to the wider community. We want to encourage everyone to come along to A-Leagues’ Pride Celebration and celebrate inclusion, diversity and football with us,” added Lolicato.





