—

Fifteen years after 20-year-old Matthew Leveson walked out of Sydney gay nightclub ARQ and disappeared, never to be seen again alive, his parents have shared an emotional tribute.

“Matty, it is fifteen years today that you were murdered and our lives changed forever. A part of our hearts went with you to heaven,” Faye & Mark Leveson, Mathew’s parents, posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

Boyfriend Charged With Murder

Matthew had walked out of ARQ in Darlinghurst, Sydney, in the early hours of September 23, 2007. CCTV footage showed him leaving the club with his boyfriend Michael Atkins (then 45 years old).

On September 25, 2007, Matthew’s parents reported him missing and two days later on September 27, his car was found abandoned at Waratah Park Reserve in Sutherland.

Advertisement

Search For Matthew Leveson’s Body

Matthew’s parents continued their search for their son’s body and in 2015 a coronial inquest into the death was resumed. Atkins initially claimed Matthew was alive and was living in Thailand.

However, following an unprecedented and historic immunity as well as legal indemnity granted to Atkins, he pointed to the location of Matthew’s body.

In May 2017, Matthew’s remains were dug up from under a cabbage palm tree in the Royal National Park in Sutherland Shire. Atkins did not face any further charges due to double jeopardy laws as well as the immunity deal.

Advertisement

‘You Are The Brightest Star In The Sky’

“No matter what you are told as time passes it never gets easier, it just gets harder, especially when our so called justice system let us down and we were forced to make a decision, justice for Matty or get his body back. Michael Atkins walks free even though he dumped Matty in a bush grave and hid him for 10 years and lied for all those years.”

“When Matty was murdered, our hearts were broken never to be repaired. If only we could hear his voice one more time and hear his infectious laugh, see that cheeky glint in his eyes and his beautiful dimples,” the parents said.

“Matty you are the brightest star in the sky, dancing with the angels. Until we meet again. Love you now, always and forever, Mum & Dad,” they added.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











