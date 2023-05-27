Phillip Schofield Leaves ITV After Admitting Affair With Younger Male Colleague

Popular TV Presenter Phillip Schofield has resigned from UK network ITV, admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague.

Schofield was to continue as a presenter for ITV, hosting the British Soap Awards as well as a brand new program, following his departure from ‘This Morning’ last week. These plans have now been canceled.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague,” Schofield said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody ‘forced’ me out.”

“Painfully Conscious”

The presenter apologized to his wife, friends, and colleagues for the secrecy, taking the time to reflect on the scope of his actions.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family,” he said.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

While Schofield had previously, publicly come out as gay in 2020, both he and his wife had made the decision to remain together for the time being.

He praised her “remarkable” and “amazing” support, and was happy to continue their life privately.

Ultimately, however, Schofield finds that it’s important to be open now, during a time where speculation and rumors about the presenter’s personal life are both prevalent and affecting those around him.

“Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me,” he states.

“But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

An “Admission Of Deceit”

Responding to his statements, representatives from ITV have expressed their disappointment, calling out Schofield’s “admissions of deceit.”

“The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Philip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”