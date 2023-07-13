Pride In Protest Calls For NSW Police To Be Excluded From Sydney’s LGBT Safety Summit

LGBTQI activist group, Pride in Protest has called for NSW Police to be excluded from the upcoming LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit, in favour of “community-driven solutions.”

In an open letter, Pride in Protest voiced their concern that holding the summit jointly with NSW Police “will fundamentally undermine the community conversation that needs to be had about homophobia and transphobia.”

‘Many In Our Community Distrust The Police’

“Many in our community distrust the police,” the letter explained. “These tensions between the community and the police are not historical, but persist to this day.”

The letter continued, “It is vital that we as a community can come together to develop solutions.”

‘Community-Driven Solutions Are What We Need’

According to Pride in Protest, “Community-driven solutions, such as the Dykes on Bikes and other community groups’ support for events like the trans and gender-diverse swim night, and safety plans for story time activities, are the types of matters we need to discuss and build upon.”

The letter concluded, “These community-driven solutions are what we need the space to discuss so that we can reclaim our space.”

An Increase In Anti-Queer Sentiment

Oxford Street has seen an increase in anti-LGBTQI sentiment, with Queer communities facing both verbal and physical abuse.

In response to this, on June 20, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore announced plans for an LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit.

The one-day Summit, organised by the City of Sydney and ACON, will bring Councils, NSW Government agencies, and law enforcement together with LGBTQI community organisations and researchers.

The aim of the Summit is to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQI threats and facilitate collaboration among local government and the community.

Noir Patrons Blamed For Homophobic Abuse

Many in the Community have blamed Noir, a straight nightclub that has attracted homophobic patrons to Oxford Street.

In early June, in a conversation with Star Observer, drag performer Kiama Blowhole shared her experiences walking past the club.

“My experience from Noir has been nothing but negative, just from walking by the club on my way to a shift at the bar I work at, I’ve received abuse thrown at me in the form of homophobic hate comments from their patrons waiting in line,” she said.

“I’ve had dozen[s] of friends who have had the same situation happen to them if not worse.”

Noir Responds

On June 21, in a statement addressing the anti-LGBQI abuse, Noir management said, “Significant measures are in the works to rectify and eradicate any form of anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of everyone on the street, regardless of race, gender, colour, or creed.

“We believe in equality for all, and will not tolerate anything less for anyone in or around our community.”

Star Observer has reached out to the City of Sydney for comment which we will include when we receive it.